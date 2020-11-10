TRAVERSE CITY — An attorney who’s helped Traverse City before will step in to assist with a growing pile of lawsuits, this time against its marijuana business regulations.
City commissioners on Monday unanimously agreed to contract with Peter Worden of law firm Garan Lucow Miller as outside counsel for up to $40,000 plus expenses. That’s at the request of city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht, who said the city having in-house counsel has its ups and downs.
“One of the pros is that I get to work with you one-on-one a lot of the time, and one of the cons is that I’m only one person in an office, and so sometimes we have to reach out for some bench strength when we have a situation like this one,” she said.
The city is facing four lawsuits over its rules for recreational and medical marijuana retail, one from an applicant for a medical cannabis dispensary license who objected to commissioners’ decision to stop issuing provisional licenses, as previously reported. Others include would-be recreational retailers objecting to the city’s just-passed rules for issuing licenses.
Mayor Jim Carruthers acknowledged that responding to those lawsuits is a high workload for a city attorney who already has plenty to do.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter asked if Trible-Laucht had any idea how quickly the outside counsel might use up that amount. And a public commenter highly critical of marijuana businesses argued that $40,000 wouldn’t be nearly enough.
Trible-Laucht said she chose the amount based on what she thought was reasonable, but acknowledged that there may be other suits pending. Some of the current cases may be consolidated into one, which could take up less time.
It’s also possible the state Court of Appeals could be asked to reconsider the outcomes, Trible-Laucht said. She’ll still be involved in the defense, but sought outside help after repeated requests for preliminary injunctions, which required a quick response.
Commissioners agreed to take the funds from the $5,000 annual fee marijuana business applicants pay. Trible-Laucht said that money can be used to enforce the city’s marijuana business regulations, and defending against legal challenges would qualify.
It’s not the first time the city has hired outside counsel, nor will it be Worden or Garan Lucow Miller’s first time helping the city. He and other firm members helped defend against a developer’s legal challenge of the city’s tall buildings vote requirement in 2019, as previously reported.
The city also contracted with firm Rosati, Schulz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler in July, for up to $50,000, to assist with cases in the state’s tax tribunal, documents show.
