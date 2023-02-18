TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s highest court could speed up its decision whether to take a case concerning the fate of Traverse City’s Union Street Dam.
Great Lakes Fishery Commission wants to replace that dam with a selective fish passageway called FishPass. Both the commission and city asked the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately consider whether to hear a case challenging the city allowing the project on parkland without putting it to voters.
City resident Rick Buckhalter wants the Supreme Court to reconsider a Court of Appeals decision that would allow the project to proceed. He argued the project would amount to a change of use of city parkland to a non-park use, which city leaders can’t approve without putting it to voters first.
Lauren Trible-Laucht, the city’s attorney, said the dam’s poor condition should prompt the Supreme Court to quickly reject Buckhalter’s appeal.
“This project has been in the planning phase for years,” she said. “The dam was downgraded during the pendency of this litigation, and it’s time to get on with it. It’s not getting better just sitting there and waiting.”
She referred to the Department of Natural Resources downgrading the dam’s condition rating to “fair to poor” in summer 2021. That prompted city commissioners to approve a monitoring contract, and subsequent inspections led to emergency repairs on the dam’s joint culvert seals.
Jay Zelenock, an attorney for Buckhalter, said the court has the ability to set its own schedule, but similar requests from the city and GLFC to expedite the Court of Appeals’ review fell flat.
Trible-Laucht said she hopes the court could decide on the city and GLFC’s motion for immediate consideration soon. Otherwise, it typically takes the court six months on average to decide whether to hear a case or not. She reiterated the dam’s condition isn’t going to improve on its own.
“And the concern is that if this project is delayed longer, then we could lose another construction season and then we’re waiting even longer with this dam sitting there like it is now,” she said.
Union Street Dam dates back to the 1860s, although its previous owner overhauled it extensively before turning it over to the city in the 1950s, as previously reported.
Zelenock said he doesn’t believe the dam is at risk of failure. Plus, the order from then-13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power putting FishPass on hold made clear the city can make needed repairs. He argued it’s a separate issue from whether to build FishPass and who gets to decide it.
“There is nothing in Judge Power’s order that stops the city in any way, shape or form from doing the repairs they believe are necessary to the dam,” he said.
FishPass would replace the earthen dam and fish ladder — closed since the removal of Sabin Dam in 2018 — with a labyrinth weir and 400-foot-long channel topped with a gantry crane and fed by a headworks. That channel would be the site of sorting equipment aimed at letting desired native species through while keeping invasives out.
It’s been a controversial proposal, both for the changes it would bring to Union Street Dam Park and for its possible impacts to upstream fisheries. While the DNR and other project partners stressed a focus on native fish like suckers and sturgeon, advocates for the river’s brook trout fishery argued for blocking any upstream passage of salmon or steelhead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.