From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Inquiries into whether Traverse City Fire Department could become the city’s lead ambulance service are finally ready for commissioners’ review.
Eighteen months after city leaders first saw a study showing that TCFD becoming a primary transport agency could be costly, they’ll see a deeper dive into the issue at their study session Monday.
Estimates still show a large up-front cost for the most expensive of several options — hiring 10 firefighters and building two new stations would cost $13,133,530 at the top of the range, while keeping the status quo and upgrading both stations would cost $6,575,122.
Beyond those initial investments, differences in ongoing costs among the various options are much smaller — $4,824,758 in ‘year two’ for current operations versus $5,400,527 that same year for 10 new firefighters and either rebuilding or upgrading fire stations.
Becoming a primary transport agency would mean the department’s firefighter paramedics take people to the hospital when needed, instead of turning them over to current primary transporter Mobile Medical Response in most cases, as previously reported. City first responders already transport when Mobile Medical Response isn’t available.
Commissioners will also discuss HomeStretch Housing’s plans to redevelop Lot O, a city parking lot at the corner of State and Cass streets. The design includes 60 affordable units, and rents would range from $800 for 40 studio apartments up to $1,500 for the largest two-bedroom on the top floor, including utilities. Up to half of the units could have housing vouchers to help tenants pay the rents, according to a memo from HomeStretch Housing.
Lastly, commissioners could have a closed-door discussion about a memo from outside attorney Peter Worden concerning a lawsuit challenging the city’s tall buildings vote requirement.
Worden is the city’s defense counsel after 326 Land Company again sought to overturn the city charter amendment requiring a vote for any new construction taller than 60 feet.
This time the suit is in federal court and also names city Planner Shawn Winter as a defendant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.