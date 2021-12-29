TRAVERSE CITY — Plans for 326 Land Company’s Peninsula Place shrunk after a local judge upheld Traverse City’s tall buildings vote requirement.
There was a problem, though: its elevator shaft planned for the project protruded past the 60-foot cutoff the charter amendment sets before a project has to go to a citywide vote, said 326 Land Company partner Tom McIntyre.
That shaft, required by construction codes, caught the attention of the city after 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power put the brakes on a different project planned by Innovo Development Group because several elements, including an elevator shaft, would’ve stood taller than 60 feet.
Power in November ruled the 60-foot cap made no exception for parapets, staircases or other structures that city zoning typically wouldn’t count toward the height of a building.
McIntyre and the city disagree over whether Power’s ruling should impact Peninsula Place. While the city sent a letter ordering the company to stop work, McIntyre said his building has a totally different set of facts and contractors had done enough work to give his company a right to keep building under the previously approved plan.
“Our project was already underway and the judge specifically said any project that’s underway, this would not apply to,” he said.
The company will send a letter to the city to preserve its right to build the structure, planned as five stories with 42 condos and first-floor parking, McIntyre said.
But city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht disagreed, arguing progress on Peninsula Place was far from the point it needed to be to give 326 Land Company the right to go ahead.
“Basically they’re in precisely the same position, in that the Innovo development was in where they had begun to dig a foundation but haven’t ... built any of the actual foundation,” she said.
McIntyre said crews were on site and beginning the process of boring holes and pouring concrete to serve as building supports. Overall, the company spent about $800,000 to get to that point, including demolishing a former law office at the building site at 326 State St.
Trible-Laucht said Dave Weston, the city’s zoning administrator, revoked 326 Land Company’s land use permit, prompting the company to submit a new set of plans.
The city since issued a new land use permit for a modified structure, McIntyre said. Work is proceeding under that permit, but he believes the city and company will be able to clear up what he believes to be a misunderstanding.
Jay Zelenock, an attorney who represented Save Our Downtown in challenging Innovo Development Group’s plans for a building on Hall Street, thinks the city got it right. He agreed that 326 Land Company didn’t have enough progress on construction to have a right to proceed, and argued the cutoff date may be way earlier than Power’s ruling.
“I think that what matters is when the law changed, and that is very clear in my mind, it’s clear that the law changed in November 2016,” he said.
That’s when city voters agreed to amend the city charter to require a public vote on any new construction taller than 60 feet. Save Our Downtown backed the amendment and sought to intervene after 326 Land Company sued to invalidate the charter amendment.
The company previously planned a 100-foot-tall building for the same site, and voters in 2018 shot down their ask to approve it. Power eventually ruled in 2019 that the charter amendment is valid after rebuffing the company’s initial challenge as premature.
So the company modified its plans rather than appeal Power’s ruling, hoping to move on with a project it originally hoped to start in 2017, as previously reported.
McIntyre said he doesn’t believe the building is a controversial one, and while it’ll be some time before construction advances to the point where height is an issue — it’s a two-year build, he said — he wants to resolve the issue without heading to court again.
“We’re moving forward with the hopes of being able to resolve everything with the city and just build our building,” he said.
Trible-Laucht said whatever happens next is largely up to the developer. Meanwhile, the city and Innovo Development Group are focused on appealing Power’s ruling.
