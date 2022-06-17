TRAVERSE CITY — Two Democrats — a Traverse City Commission member and a Grand Traverse County commissioner — are competing for a District 3 county seat.
Bryce Hundley, who represents District 2 on the Grand Traverse County Commission, faces city Commissioner Ashlea Walter in the Aug. 2 primary election. Reapportionment and the creation of two new districts have placed Hundley in District 3.
The winner of the primary contest faces Republican Joe Welsh in the November election.
Welsh, the owner of an ice cream shop in downtown Traverse City, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery after being accused of assaulting a Record-Eagle reporter at an outdoor meeting of a group that opposes mask and vaccine mandates in 2021. A jury trial in 86th District Court is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Hundley said he is not running again to enact a party agenda, but rather to pursue his liberal values while maintaining relationships with fellow board members with the goal of bringing them to his side. Building bridges cannot just be a tagline, he said.
“I’m running to do my best to keep that board respectful and basically able to continue working together,” Hundley said, adding that democracy is the willingness of all its citizens to accept the rules even while trying to change them.
Walter said she is running for a county seat to better represent the people of District 3. Affordable housing has been an issue in the region for many years and is something townships and other agencies are working on, she said.
“And yet there’s been a complete void at the county level,” Walter said. “Most recently the board has indicated for the first time that housing is an important issue, according to the goals on their strategic plan, and yet nothing has been done.”
Walter places affordable housing as the top priority in the county, followed by the child care crisis and mental health services. She also supports a new senior center and is one of six committee members made up of three city and three county representatives who are working on funding options for the center.
“The low-hanging fruit for me that we’ve been working on is getting a new senior center built in Traverse City,” Walter said.
Walter said she would be in favor of a long-term investment using the county’s $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, such as in a long-term affordable housing strategy.
Hundley’s top three priorities for the county are to keep the board on track so it stays functional “and not have it spin out of control.”
He also would like to move the ball on affordable housing, though he said it’s a problem the county has limited tools to solve, especially because it doesn’t do its own zoning. He knows he’s in the minority on this issue, as he so often is on the Republican-led board.
“It’s not that they don’t see housing as a problem,” Hundley said. “They just don’t see the county as a solution.”
He would like to see ARPA dollars given to the county land bank to create a revolving fund to support the construction of multi-unit apartment buildings.
Hundley doesn’t support dissolving the six-county Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, though he acknowledges that better services are needed.
He too would like to see a millage to support building a new senior center on the ballot.
Walter said she has seen some hyper-partisanship at the local level that is reflective of the national political environment.
“But to be honest, I have really good relationships with a lot of people, people across the political spectrum of all ages,” she said. “I believe we have more in common than we do not have in common.”
Walter said lots of important decisions are being made by local boards and she encourages everyone to get involved and to do their own research on the issues.
“That kind of citizen engagement is really important to me,” Walter said. “I encourage that.”
Hundley said today’s political environment feels dangerous.
“If we can’t find a way to remember that we are each other’s brothers and sisters, this will be the death of the democratic experiment. I’m not willing to let that happen,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.