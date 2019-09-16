TRAVERSE CITY — Parking in some Traverse City neighborhoods could get a little easier for residents if city leaders go ahead with a permit program.
Commissioners on Monday will consider whether to set an Oct. 7 hearing for an ordinance change to create residential parking permits. They would allow people who live on blocks with posted parking time limits to ignore the restriction.
Those who sign up would get a free virtual permit, as previously reported. They must live in a participating block and have a vehicle registered to a residence there. Eligible households would get unlimited permits, but not for trailers or RVs. Permit holders couldn’t park overnight or ignore parking meters.
It’s not a perfect idea, city Commissioner Roger Putman said. It’s a start, though, and he’s in favor of setting the hearing. He credited the city Downtown Development Authority and Traverse City Parking Services for coming up with a plan to give residents more access to parking in front of their homes.
“It’s just a crazy predicament, because with more development and increases in tourism and downtown business employees seeking parking opportunities, the neighborhoods have essentially become city parking lots,” he said.
Paying $10 per day to park is too much for an employee making $11 an hour, Putman said. So they seek out free parking in the neighborhoods. Parking meters on Railroad Avenue — where he lives — and other nearby roads just push employees deeper into neighborhoods. Permits for residents is a “darn good start” to taking parking pressures off of neighborhoods.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he can’t back the idea as currently proposed. He equated it to assigning public right-of-way to private citizens. It could create a situation where residents on one block can ignore parking time limits but those who live a block away, can’t.
“It’s not yours, just because your house happens to be there on the street, it is not your street,” he said. “To me this just reinforces that, which a lot of citizens already feel. It’ll just make it even harder in the future to counter.”
The proposed program also rewards people with more cars, Werner said.
HOSPITALITY HOUSES
Commissioners on Monday also could set an Oct. 7 hearing for a definition of hospitality houses. Documents show the definition would allow noncommercial renting of living quarters for patients or their relatives or companions “exclusively while receiving medical care.” It also would allow renting to doctors, nurses or other transient medical staff, or medical students of a hospital or medical facility in a zoned hospital district.
Planning commissioners are tackling the issue as well, even after sending city commissioners the hospitality house definition they could set for introduction Monday. Planners will consider an ordinance on Oct. 8 that would define the use as a short-term rental adjacent to Munson Medical Center.
Documents show Luette Frost submitted the request on behalf of Frost Family Partnership. Rebecca Millican, an attorney for the partnership, told planners its members own apartments near Munson Medical center it rents to people who have family staying in the hospital.
Millican told planners she believes the zoning amendment allows Frost and other partnership members to continue their current use.
Putman and Werner separately said they think the definition planners recommended reads fine. Werner said he thinks it meets the intent of serving patients or their relatives, and Putman said the definition’s requirements for noncommercial renting exclusively during treatment keeps rental owners from serving patients and family one week, then tourists the next.
Anyone with thoughts on the issue — or on residential parking — should speak out Monday, Putman said.
“It’s essentially words right now, and when it’s enacted it becomes part of the ordinance, so we have to make sure we’re doing the right thing,” he said.
