TRAVERSE CITY — Changes to Traverse City’s lighting ordinance may be on the horizon after a city resident sued over a neighboring school’s lights.
Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting could set a Jan. 17 public hearing for the amendment, according to the agenda. Originally, they had been set to introduce the ordinance at their Dec. 19 meeting, but agreed to wait because of staff availability.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the training room on the second floor of the governmental center, 400 Boardman Ave., in Traverse City.
The amendment, intended to “clarify inconsistencies in the outdoor lighting regulations,” would increase the intensity of outdoor or decorative lighting exempt from the ordinance’s shielding requirement to 1,125 lumens, or the equivalent of a 75-watt bulb, from 500 lumens. It also would eliminate a provision that would prohibit unshielded lighting above 2,250 lumens or a 150-watt bulb.
City Planner Shawn Winter previously told city planning commissioners the two different lumen limits seemed to conflict.
That discussion occurred after city resident Amelia Hasenohrl sued Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools because of the intrusive lights outside its Immaculate Conception Elementary School. Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer found in her favor, ruling that no one disputed that the lights outside the school violated the city’s ordinance.
GTACS officials recently said they lowered the lights’ intensity.
Jerry Dobek, an astrophysicist who drafted the city’s ordinance, previously has said these changes would all but eliminate the intent to protect neighbors and the night sky from light pollution.
In other business, commissioners are expected to swear in Linda Koebert, who they agreed to appoint to serve the rest of Ashlea Walter’s term once she left for the Grand Traverse County Commission.
In addition, they plan to make their annual appointments to several committees on which city elected officials serve.
Finally, commissioners will meet in a closed session to discuss purchasing property, and possibly reconvene in public to take a vote.
