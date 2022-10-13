TRAVERSE CITY — Rising construction costs prompted Traverse City commissioners to consider spending up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money on a new senior center.
They agreed Monday to spend up to that amount to match whatever Grand Traverse County leaders allocate from the county’s ARPA money. City commissioners hoped county commissioners would go much further — city Manager Marty Colburn said he wants to request up to $2 million in county ARPA funds for the building.
That amount is supposed to reflect the number of seniors from outside city limits who use the building, commissioners and Colburn agreed.
It could be on the project list that commissioners will vote to formalize at their meeting Oct. 17.
Rob Hentschel, who chairs the county’s commissioner board, said county commissioners may support meeting the city’s $500,000 with their own. But he doubted there would be much beyond that.
He would rather see the project’s budget reined in — the $10 million estimate just released includes several optional features and top-quality building materials, as previously reported.
“My perspective is, I think there is some wiggle room on the county-side, but it has to be within reason,” he said. “We may have to trim the budget a little to get things done. At some point, you’ve got to say, ‘OK, this is enough.’”
City leaders discussed a project list totaling nearly $1 million out of the $1,654,000 in ARPA funds the city will receive. They agreed they want to commit to a list of ideas to put those plans into action sooner, not later.
“Although we’re not obligated to obligate these funds until the end of (2024), the sooner we can move on these critical issues and the sooner we can order things and hire people and get things going, the better use of the funds overall,” Commissioner Ashlea Walter said.
Walter suggested the city put aside $250,000 to help sewer system users repair leaky service lines. That could work a number of ways, including offering loans through a revolving fund that customers could pay back through their sewer bills.
The amount included $50,000 to hire a grant writer to help the city secure more funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, something Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe agreed was worth exploring.
Commissioner Tim Werner also found takers for his suggestion to hire a grant writer to seek more funding from another federal spending package, the Infrastructure Reduction Act — Lewis suggested budgeting $75,000. That could help land clean energy and energy efficiency projects, a prospect that Werner said he and other city Green Team members found exciting.
Commissioners agreed the two grant writers could bring in far beyond the cost of their contracts.
Traverse City’s fire stations both need renovations, and commissioners agreed to set aside $150,000 for gender-neutral bathrooms for both. It’s a stopgap fix in the face of far greater needs, and as Grand Traverse County considers relocating some offices next to Station 1 on West Front Street, Lewis said.
Lewis also wanted to boost Jubilee House’s efforts to provide more daytime services in the winter to people without shelter — he suggested $10,000 but Walter pushed for $20,000.
That would be a match for a Two Percent Allocation grant from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Lewis said. The total would cover the extra personnel cost for staying open longer in the day.
City leaders already agreed to put $200,000 toward planting more trees, something Colburn said would likely take several years — the city has until the end of 2026 to spend the allocated funds, he said. They also recently approved around $113,000 in one-time, $500 bonuses for every full-time city employee.
That leaves about $325,000 left for a housing fund. Commissioners discussed it briefly but Lewis said he wants to see a housing fund policy city staff are drafting before going into details.
Two audience members had a few suggestions. Ryan Hannon, Goodwill Northern Michigan’s community engagement officer, suggested the city could use it as seed money for permanent supportive housing projects aimed at combating chronic homelessness. The city also could hire a consultant to work with the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness.
Ashley Halladay-Schmandt, the coalition’s director, seconded this call for more permanent housing, adding the organization is willing to offer its ideas.
“Sheltering is a huge component of keeping our homeless response system intact and helping our most vulnerable neighbors, however housing is what will end homelessness,” she said.
City commissioners also briefly touched on a few other requests the city could make for a slice of Grand Traverse County’s $18-million-plus in ARPA money. One possibility would be a stormwater drain project near Veterans Drive and 14th Avenue, which would include adding 7,000 feet of pipe to reroute runoff, documents show.
With so many requests coming the county’s way, Mayor Richard Lewis said it’s impossible to meet every request.
“They’ve got more requests than they’ve got money, and it’s coming from all over the county, so they have an obligation to go all over,” he said.
