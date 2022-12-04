TRAVERSE CITY — Negotiations between Traverse City’s manager and its primary ambulance service provider could finally bear fruit.
Commissioners on Monday will consider a three-year contract with Mobile Medical Response — shortened to MMR — at no cost to the city. It comes more than two years after the Saginaw-based nonprofit took over as the city’s ambulance provider after merging with NorthFlight EMS.
Assistant City Manager Penny Hill in a memo said the contract includes some recommendations from city staff that built on a 2019 study into Traverse City Fire Department becoming the city’s primary transport agency.
As is, city firefighter paramedics respond to all medical calls and work to stabilize patients who need hospitalization until MMR arrives.
One condition in the contract would allow the city to bill MMR $250 for each time it responds to a call with only one person in the ambulance, according to Hill’s memo.
The company also would have to place Automatic Vehicle Locators in each ambulance and use Crew Force, the same software Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch uses.
Commissioners also are set to discuss a potential land buy behind closed doors but aren’t expected to take action after, and discuss an attorney-client privilege communication with city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht in closed session — reached by email, she declined to say about what.
