TRAVERSE CITY — A company that has operated the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant for more than 30 years could get a 10-year contract extension.
City commissioners on Monday unanimously agreed to authorize city Manager Marty Colburn to negotiate an extension with Jacobs, the company that has managed the plant either itself or through its predecessors.
Mayor Richard Lewis told commissioners he worked for a few years for CH2M Hill, which eventually merged with Jacobs. He told them he has no financial ties with the company but may be biased, having seen how the company works both from the inside and in city government — the company ran the plant while he was city manager and, later, during his stint on the city commission a few years prior to his run for mayor on the November ballot.
While the company’s been a great partner, the city will likely need a request for proposals from other potential operators at the end of a 10-year extension, Lewis said. It’s something the city has to do every once in a while.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell agreed, and said a timeline or “threshold” for seeking proposals is something he wants to see in extension contract language. That’s to be sure the city’s spending taxpayer money wisely and going with the operator that provides the best value.
“They’re doing pretty well and I do look forward to continuing that relationship, especially as we are looking at various other projects with revolving fund grants and other processes to reinvest in our facilities and in our wastewater system,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe pointed out that the past commission discussed the contract several weeks ago, including the fact that there aren’t a lot of other operators out there.
Jacobs has a lot to offer, including more value-added opportunities, several of which focus on sustainability, said Kevin Dahl, Jacobs regional director of operations. They include plans to better reuse digester gas and installing five efficient blowers.
Those should reduce the plant’s carbon footprint, Dahl said.
“I know that’s an important goal for you, and it’s an important goal for us,” he said.
Jacobs provided the city with an estimated $3,007,616 cost for the first year of the extended contract. Dahl said the company is proposing an inflation adjustor indexed to a subset of the Consumer Price Index focusing on utility costs, blended with another that tracks to labor costs.
That’s because high inflation rates have sent the Consumer Price Index itself up by a considerable amount, Dahl said.
Art Krueger, the city’s director of municipal utilities, also praised the company and called them proactive in addressing issues at the plant.
The discussion comes as the city seeks more than $14 million in loans to overhaul the aging plant, including replacing a major piece of plumbing that’s corroded to a precarious state.
SENIOR CENTER
Commissioners also approved a two-year extension to Grand Traverse County’s lease of the Traverse City Senior Center. That’ll give both governments time to figure out how to replace the city-owned, county-run building.
They unanimously agreed to the extension, although Shamroe said the stream of commitments and recommitments to replacing the building had her feeling like the cartoon gag of Charlie Brown trying to kick the football only to have Lucy yank it away.
“I know these are political bodies that change, but at some point this is a building that needs to be replaced, and it is falling down around us,” she said.
While the city and county couldn’t agree on a countywide millage to replace the building in 2020, Grand Traverse commissioners recently agreed to a fundraising campaign for which it would pay for a professional fundraiser, Lewis said.
Waiting until enough money is raised could present a liability to the city at some point, Shamroe said. But she agreed she supported the extension even if she was unsure how the rest would work.
“My intent is to move it as quickly as we know how to do it,” Lewis replied.
Lewis also suggested considering whether to form a subcommittee or other body to look into the issue, something commissioners agreed they would like to dis- cuss in a future study session.
