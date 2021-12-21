Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. High 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.