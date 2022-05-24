TRAVERSE CITY — Spending plans for Traverse City’s upcoming budget year could include an extra slug of cash, enough to hire three more firefighters.
That’s what city commissioners agreed at their study session Monday as they pored over the draft July-through-June 2023 budget. It’s set for a vote on June 6, but that’s likely too soon for the board to decide how to handle an unfolding issue: whether to make the fire department the city’s default ambulance service on top of its emergency medical, firefighting and other duties.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he wanted to add $360,000 to the budget’s contingency fund, about the equivalent of three new hires including all benefits and other expenses. But he didn’t see it as the final word on the hires. He wants commissioners to see the results of an outside study and some internal work to probe its findings.
“We’re not going to get this answered by June 6 when we have to adopt the budget, and I’m not saying we will do it, but at least the money will have been placed there,” he said.
While Lewis said he expects to have at least an idea within 60 days of which direction the city and its fire department should take, Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she didn’t want to wait.
“Knowing how slow these things can be, I’m in favor of moving ahead with it, whichever way we go we need more people,” Walter said.
Plus, whichever way commissioners decide, it’s likely to cost more money to provide the level of service city residents need.
Department officials cited staffing shortages in closing its Station 2 on Eighth Street for a few days in recent weeks, as previously reported.
Lewis noted some commissioners are new to the board, and while a study examining the feasibility of the fire department becoming a primary transport agency is more than a year old, he hasn’t dug into it. Plus, transitioning to that model likely would require even more information.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she agreed there’s more to discuss but she also wanted to heed fire department Chief Jim Tuller’s request for more hires. Those likely can’t wait for whatever deliberations are ahead over the department’s future, she said.
Tuller sent a memo to commissioners explaining his request, comparing the department’s roster size to 1975 when the department first split its crews between two stations. A 21-person suppression staff is the same size as then, he wrote in the memo, despite handling nearly triple the calls — 3,344 in 2021 versus 1,174 in 1975, according to Tuller’s memo. He asked for the hires so the department could have three crews of two on duty.
City Manager Marty Colburn told commissioners he aimed to balance yearly staff costs with the city’s revenues. He didn’t see a surplus in the general fund as a sustainable way to keep paying those costs, since they’re essentially one-time dollars. And should the city find itself with more staff than it can afford, it could get into trouble.
New hires would need a place to stay while on duty, and Walter said she wanted to see previously proposed renovations for gender-neutral quarters in city fire stations back on the spending agenda. While Colburn said the city also previously discussed building a new fire station — and defended having to put off the project as an effect of having to meet so many demands from the commission — Walter said it’s unlikely the city will build a new fire department within the next several years.
Colburn ultimately agreed there should be enough money for improved quarters for women at one station.
The mayor repeated his request for patience on the subject of new firefighter hires, but a few in the audience said the time to act is now, as relying on overtime and mutual aid isn’t a sustainable solution.
Jacob Steichen, a member of the department and president of its union, said the department’s crew of paramedics have no doubt saved countless lives. But the current setup is broken and city leaders have to think critically about how to address growing demands on the department and the overtime and other issues that have followed.
“What you choose, we’ll support and go at it full-bore,” he said. “What you choose, we will support 100 percent, we just need that change, we need that paradigm shift.”
City Firefighter Paramedic Ken Funk said he was frustrated not to see the new hires when he first saw the budget, but was sympathetic as well. He suggested the city hire a grant writer who could help seek money for both staffing and a new station.
