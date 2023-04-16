From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Building out the rest of a fiber-optic network across Traverse City could require borrowing another $10 million.
City commissioners on Monday could give notice that Traverse City plans to borrow that much more to finish Traverse City Light & Power’s internet and smart grid network, meeting documents show. At the same time, they’ll vote to accept a nearly $14.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan for the same project.
A “yes” vote on Monday would start a 45-day period during which city voters could petition to force the $10 million loan to a vote — a similar period for the USDA loan, plus a $3.5 million capital improvement bond to connect homes and businesses already passed, documents show.
If commissioners approve the loan after 45 days, or if voters agree to it should petitioners force a referendum, TCL&P would pay the loan back from its fiber or electric funds, or both.
Recent cost estimates show the need for the extra $10 million, according to a letter from Patrick McGow, the city’s bond counsel.
It’s all part of a multi-year effort to build out the city-owned electric utility’s fiber network to serve the entire city, as previously reported. Skeptics have questioned whether the network will reach the break-even point or if electric customers would have to foot some of the costs.
Commissioners on Monday also will hear an update on the city manager hiring process. Kristine Bosley, city human resources director, said in a memo the candidate pool for a longer-term sit-in is down to two after Ryan Cotton, Eastpointe’s interim city manager, withdrew from consideration. That leaves Nate Geinzer, Brighton’s former city manager, and George Korthauer, previously Petoskey’s city manager, and commissioners could pick a third.
Penny Hill is currently interim city manager after commissioners fired Marty Colburn on April 3, as previously reported. She asked commissioners to find another interim manager while the city looks for a permanent replacement — city leaders haven’t yet picked an executive search firm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.