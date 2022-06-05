TRAVERSE CITY — Ukrainian refugees looking to resettle in Traverse City could get the welcome mat if city commissioners opt to back a resettlement agency’s efforts to bring them in.
Bethany Christian Services wants to keep up its decades-long efforts to help Ukrainians fleeing the country for various reasons to find a home in the city, as previously reported. Mayor Richard Lewis proposed adopting a resolution supporting the agency’s application to the U.S. Department of State to help, including 40 Ukrainians who already have family in the city.
It’s only part of what the agency previously figured to be about 300 people with direct ties to the Traverse City area trying to get out of the country even prior to Russia’s invasion — now past its 100th day, the Associated Press reports.
Lewis proposed the resolution in light of the growing need to help even more Ukrainians after a large number already made the city their new home, according to a memo from city Manager Marty Colburn.
Commissioners on Monday will also vote on three budgets for the city, its electric utility and downtown development authority. Major infrastructure projects feature large in all three budgets, as does requested money to hire three new firefighters.
City leaders agreed to add $360,000 to the budget following a request from fire department Chief Jim Tuller and several firefighters who spoke out after that request didn’t make it into a previous draft of the city spending plans for July through June 2023.
Department leaders argued those hires are needed regardless of whether the city fire department takes over as the primary transporter for medical calls requiring transport to hospital. Commissioners on Monday could set a later discussion of a much-anticipated study looking at whether such a move is feasible, and what it would take.
Commissioners could also meet in closed session to discuss the city’s negotiating strategy for a collective bargaining agreement with the fire department union, the meeting agenda shows.
