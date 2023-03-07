TRAVERSE CITY — Brown Bridge Quiet Area could grow by 528 acres if Traverse City carries out plans to buy property to the north.
That’s if the city can secure a $2,343,919 grant from the state Natural Resources Trust Fund, and if city voters OK spending $748,626 from the city’s own parks trust fund, according to city Manager Marty Colburn.
That would buy four parcels, two of which the Mueller Elmer J Trust owns, according to Colburn and a release from the city. Rotary Camps and Services of Traverse City owns the other two — one is a large wooded parcel that’s part of the shuttered Greilick Outdoor Recreation and Education Center and south of much of the former camp’s buildings, maps show.
Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy is working with the city to make what Colburn agreed would be the largest addition to city recreational properties in many years.
“The bottom line is that so much land throughout the region is getting gobbled up for development, and we do want to save some of the green space that is why people like to live here or come and recreate up here, and so that they have that natural setting to enjoy,” he said.
Colburn said plans are to use the existing trails on part of the property. The city will use a just-updated management plan for Brown Bridge Quiet Area and guidance from Grand Traverse Conservation District, which manages the property under contract, and the Brown Bridge Advisory Committee on any future recreational improvements.
Brown Bridge Quiet Area’s 1,300-plus acres include a long stretch of the Boardman/Ottaway River. The former Brown Bridge Dam and the pond it retained was there until 2012, which is now a valley and the site of extensive bottomlands restoration work. The land is on East Bay Township’s southern boundary and northwest of Mayfield.
All four parcels proposed to be added are north of the Brown Bridge Quiet Area’s current boundaries, maps show.
One includes three-fourths of Spring Lake’s shoreline, and trails from the former GOREC property cross another, Colburn said. Both owners have active gas or oil wells on their property and will keep their mineral rights.
Nearby oil and gas wells on city-owned property pay royalties into the Brown Bridge Trust Fund, as previously reported — Colburn said city voters will decide in November whether to tap into that fund to buy more land for Brown Bridge Quiet Area.
That, plus Rotary Camps & Services of Traverse City agreeing to a 50-percent markdown of property valued at $300,000 — a conservation easement restricts many activities there — would leverage the Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant, Colburn said. An application for that is due April 3.
Commissioners will meet in a special session March 13 to set a March 20 public hearing, Mayor Richard Lewis said. They would have set the hearing Monday but by meeting’s end they lacked the votes they needed to add that to the agenda.
He deferred further questions to Colburn and noted the city would release more information as well.
Jennifer Jay, the land conservancy’s communications and outreach director, confirmed in an email the land conservancy is working with the city on the proposed acquisition. She added she could give more details at a future date.
