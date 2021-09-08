TRAVERSE CITY — Two years after Traverse City commissioners passed on contracting with TraverseConnect for economic development services, city leaders have reversed course.
Commissioners voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve a $50,000, year-long contract with the nonprofit that’s already inked economic development deals with the city Downtown Development Authority and Traverse City Light & Power. They cited efforts TraverseConnect made to help businesses weather the pandemic, and their hopes that the organization could help with intractable problems affecting the workforce like a lack of affordable housing and child care.
TraverseConnect would focus on three main service areas, one being recruiting and attracting businesses to development-ready sites, according to a letter from the organization. Another would be to continue with an existing program, Michigan’s Creative Coast, that aims to attract talent and entrepreneurs to the region through marketing efforts, a job board and more.
Thirdly, TraverseConnect would act as Traverse City’s economic development service arm, serving as a liaison with other governments and organizations and facilitating the development of housing, child care and target industry projects.
Warren Call, the nonprofit’s CEO, told commissioners the organization aims to be “industry agnostic” by supporting all entrepreneurs across the board. That’s part of its aim to build a business ecosystem by supporting those already here as well as those looking to relocate.
Attracting new business is something Commissioner Brian McGillivary said drew him to the idea, especially since it could diversify the region’s economy.
“The tourism economy is growing here by leaps and bounds,” he said. “I think we need an entity that is selling the city to other employers and other businesses and other entrepreneurs who are looking for places to relocate, and say, this would be a great place to have my business, to raise my family.”
McGillivary added he believes the city’s losing ground to cities already engaging in services like what TraverseConnect is offering.
Other commissioners were largely positive about the proposal as well. Commissioner Christie Minervini recounted how TraverseConnect helped her business face the pandemic and hoped it could tackle the area’s labor shortage. And Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she hopes the organization can help businesses move on from the pandemic, and to tackle its housing and child care issues.
“The number one thing I hear when I’m out in town is, ‘I can’t find child care,’ or, ‘I’m trying to find a new house, I’m outgrowing this place’ ... It’s not our job to provide a house for everybody in this town, it’s not our job to provide a job for everyone in city limits. But I think this will help us to do a lot better and make us a much more diverse and livable place,” Shamroe said.
A similar proposal prompted concern in 2019 when commissioners questioned several aspects of TraverseConnect’s proposal, including the organization’s political action committee making donations to city commission candidates, as previously reported. Of particular concern was a questionnaire item asking candidates if they would support giving TraverseConnect public funds for economic development.
Call said the organization took in those concerns and made some changes, including the political action committee no longer making endorsements or campaign contributions.
Mayor Jim Carruthers, who cast the sole vote against the contract, said he had concerns the services wouldn’t do enough to help working-class people, from the food service industry to the hotel workers and so on. While there’s plenty of wealth in the city and nearby, there are lots of people held back by high rents, costly real estate and lack of child care.
“There’s a lot of upper professionals living the dream, and that’s great, but they’re living off the backs of the people who can’t afford to live here,” he said.
He also voiced frustration that Traverse City was being asked to foot the bill for what should be a regional effort.
Other commissioners were sympathetic — Tim Werner said he also wondered what increasing the number of better-paying jobs would do for those making $45,000 a year or less. But he wasn’t going to put all of that on TraverseConnect, and said it’s up to future commissions to keep working on housing and child care issues.
Minervini said the Grand Traverse County Economic Development Corporation, of which she’s a member, will decide on a contract with TraverseConnect.
Shamroe agreed she wants to see others in the region support the nonprofit’s efforts, but meanwhile the city has an obligation to help its own citizens.
And Commissioner Roger Putman said he gets Carruthers’ frustration that other local governments haven’t stepped up. But if the city leads, others may follow.
“By setting the example we’re being a leader, and I’d rather be in that position than be embarrassed by not getting on board in the first place,” he said.
