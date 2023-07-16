From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Plans for a new parking garage on Traverse City’s west end could get another nudge forward, but voters still could have their say.
Commissioners on Monday could vote on a two-part, $1,591,141 contract with firms Fishbeck and Cornerstone Architects, the meeting agenda shows. The first part would get schematic designs for what’s now being envisioned as a mixed-use structure, for $383,570.
Completing the second construction design part would have to wait until mid-2024 if commissioners issue a notice to borrow through municipal bonds in April, according to Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy. The authority manages parking through its parking services division.
While Derenzy previously said she doesn’t think a referendum is inevitable, Mayor Richard Lewis, also a DDA board member, previously said to count on people gathering enough petition signatures to put the borrowing question on the ballot. That would leave it up to city voters to decide whether to pursue a project previously estimated at more than $30 million.
Also on the agenda is a resolution of support for Elmwood Township and the Michigan Department of Transportation’s joint efforts to build a nonmotorized pathway along M-22 from Cherry Bend Road to city limits.
The township is seeking a Transportation Alternatives Program grant to build it in 2025, the year MDOT will rebuild the same stretch of highway all the way to Division Street within city limits.
