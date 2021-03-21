TRAVERSE CITY — Developers could get a tax break in exchange for renting a dozen apartments in a larger development at below-market rates.
That’s if the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, the city and state agree to creating a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone at the corner of Pine and West Front streets.
That would clear the way for a property tax rate cut for apartments planned for 309 West Front St., where Great Lakes Capital is planning a four-story building with parking and commercial space between the Boardman River and a building housing 4Front Credit Union’s new administrative offices.
Millage rate cuts would only apply to the apartment portion of the development, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said in a memo. They would drop from a total of 56.7574 mills, including all local, state and local school millages, to 26.69 for 12 years, gradually increasing to the original rate in the last three of the 15-year agreement.
City commissioners will discuss — but aren’t set to vote on — establishing the downtown’s first NEZ at their meeting Monday. At least one commissioner thinks the idea holds promise, but it was met with some resistance at Friday’s meeting of the Downtown Development Authority when Derenzy asked the board for input.
The new development would include 91 apartments with the rental rate of roughly 12 restricted to 80 percent of the Area Median Income, as identified by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
While bringing “affordable” workforce housing to downtown has long been a topic of discussion, Mayor Jim Carruthers questioned what that term means to renters.
“I get that 80 percent of AMI is around $1,100 to $1,300 rent, I just don’t hear young professionals or people in this community suggesting that’s affordable for housing,” he said.
Carruthers further said the NEZ Act enacted in 1992 talks about “rehabilitating residential housing in eligible distressed communities,” which doesn’t describe Traverse City. Carruthers said the act was meant to address blighted areas, which does not apply to an undeveloped part of downtown.
“I just have a concern that we’re chasing after isn’t something we really qualify for ...,” Carruthers said. “I have a concern that we’re sort of trying to wedge a circle into a square hole for developers.”
He acknowledged after the meeting that the land in question needs a contamination cleanup, but said that’s not unusual for empty land in Traverse City.
DDA board member T. Michael Jackson agreed with Carruthers, saying a NEZ and a tax abatement is “a developer’s dream.” He also asked why 88 rental units proposed on Hall Street can be built without those incentives while still meeting the same AMI requirements.
Innovo Development Group, through an LLC it owns, plans an apartments-and-commercial space development there, where some of those 88 units would rent for $1,703 or less, David VanderKlok previously told city planning commissioners.
Derenzy said a NEZ allows for application for tax abatement, and would only apply for the development with rental housing and would require approval. It is also just one of the tools available, she said.
DDA board vice-chairman and commercial Realtor Scott Hardy said housing development can be subsidized, or the footprint shrunk to downsize construction costs.
“And if you want something less than $1,000 a month, than you’re going to have people shoehorned into 700 to 800 square feet,” he said.
Carruthers said less square footage is “not unreasonable” for affordable housing in a downtown setting.
Carruthers said after the meeting the city should consider the impacts to its tax revenues and questioned how the city could keep giving up tax revenue when its infrastructure to-do list is so long.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said Saturday that she is interested in finding out about another tool the city could use to incentivize the development of workforce housing. She particularly likes that the rents would be determined by MSHDA guidelines, whereas developments in the past promising attainable rents ultimately were more costly.
Shamroe said she has some questions, like how long rents on the 12 apartments would be capped to those rents.
But she largely agreed that developers need some help in dealing with cleanup and other costs, plus the premium on land in the city. Otherwise, they’re more or less limited to building luxury condos to recoup those expenses, and hoping developers can offer workforce housing out of the “goodness of their heart” is unrealistic.
“That’s a bit of a black and white statement, and there’s nuance with every discussion and every property, but that is a reality we have to look at in the city,” she said.
City revenues are impacted by tax deals, Shamroe agreed, and it’s up to commissioners to weigh the trade-off. She noted other tax policy, like state tax laws capping property tax increases on homeowners, affect city revenues as well.
Another incentive for the land, a $5,640,000 Michigan Business Tax credit, has a March 2021 deadline to complete construction, as previously reported.
Michigan Strategic Fund board members are set to consider an amendment for that tax credit at their meeting Tuesday, the agenda shows.
