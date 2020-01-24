TRAVERSE CITY — It’s possibly the most important meeting Traverse City Commissioners attend during their terms, city Commissioner Tim Werner said.
Werner and the rest of the commission will meet Saturday to lay out their upcoming goals, meeting documents show.
Werner said it could be an hours-long session. But he urged people to attend if they want to tell commissioners about things they want to see on the list.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the meetings happen every other year, and they’re a chance for new city commissioners to weigh in on the board’s major objectives — this year, it’s newly elected commissioners Christie Minervini’s and Ashlea Walter’s turns.
Previous goals included infrastructure needs and environmental issues, plus the city’s storm water system where the two intersect, Colburn said.
Past priorities also included creating more housing, a hot topic as prices rise in Traverse City’s housing market.
The same trend threatens to hurt job growth in other cities, according to research by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
Colburn said he wouldn’t say what issues he expects to resurface, so commissioners go in fresh. He’ll bring up city staff’s perspectives during the discussions, though.
The meeting is Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., meeting documents show. It’ll take the place of Monday’s meeting, which was canceled.
