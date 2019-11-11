TRAVERSE CITY — It’s time for Traverse City’s mayor and city commissioners to start a new term.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette will swear in Mayor Jim Carruthers at an organizational meeting Monday, the meeting agenda shows. He’ll do the same for city commissioners Roger Putman and Amy Shamroe, plus commissioners-elect Christie Minervini and Ashlea Walter.
City voters on Nov. 5 picked Carruthers for a third term as mayor, reelected Putman and Shamroe and picked Minervini and Walter to fill two empty seats, as previously reported.
Former commissioners Richard Lewis and Michele Howard left the vacancies after Lewis opted not to seek reelection, and Howard resigned to become Traverse Area District Library’s executive director, as previously reported.
Commissioners will also pick a mayor pro tem, who leads meetings when the mayor is gone, the agenda shows. They’ll then hash out who will serve on various boards and committees, including the city planning commission, Traverse City Light & Power board and the Grand Traverse County Economic Development Corporation.
There are more appointments to make, and commissioners will consider forming four ad hoc committees to decide who to seat on boards including the Traverse City Housing Commission and the city Human Rights Commission, the agenda shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.