TRAVERSE CITY — Candidates for an upcoming Traverse City Commission opening will have the chance to make their case.
Commissioners are set to interview nine candidates Wednesday to find someone to serve the rest of Commissioner Ashlea Walter’s term. She will join the Grand Traverse County Commission on Jan. 1, and whoever city leaders select will serve until November 2023.
Each candidate will have three minutes to make an opening statement, then one minute each to answer commissioners’ questions, according to a memo from city Clerk Benjamin Marentette.
Each commissioner will ask one question in the first round, and they might ask a second round, Marentette said. They’ll interview candidates one at a time — candidates will have a place where they can wait but the city can’t legally stop them from watching the other interviews.
Marentette said he suggested city leaders use ranked choice to either narrow down the pool or make their pick, ranking each one 1 to 9.
“So the idea is to select individuals that have the broadest amount of preference, if you will, from the commission, the widest amount of support,” he said.
Commissioners will input their rankings using tablet computers, and their names will be attached to their rankings, Marentette said. He’ll print those rankings out at the meeting for the public and may read them aloud as well. They’ll also be available afterward.
Ranked choice could narrow down commissioners’ options or pick the top candidate, but they’ll still have to make a formal motion to appoint their pick and four commissioners must support it, Marentette said.
It’s possible commissioners could make their pick Wednesday night. In case they don’t, there’s already a second date set aside for another round of interviews on Dec. 21, or commissioners could skip more interviews and make their choice at their Dec. 19 meeting.
“They might want to have some time to reflect for themselves, but I think it’s quite likely they’ll make a decision tomorrow evening,” he said.
The candidates are Gretchen Carr, Kenneth Funk, Gary Howe, Caroline Kennedy, Linda Koebert, Jason Lawrence, Brian McGillivary, Merek Roman and Barb Willing, as previously reported.
Carr has her own creative consulting, scriptwriting and voice-over company and is field team manager for We The People, as previously reported.
Funk is a city firefighter/paramedic and owns Funk Heating and Cooling.
Howe is a former city commissioner and Norte Youth Cycling’s communications director.
Kennedy was Elk Rapids’ assistant village manager and Michigan Municipal League’s field operations manager.
Koebert chaired the city planning commission and taught at Alma College and Ithaca Public Schools.
Lawrence is Gallagher’s Carpet & Flooring’s office manager and was senior patient access representative for Munson Medical Center.
McGillivary is a former city commissioner and Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan.
Roman is the Slabtown Neighborhood Association’s vice president and associate for Vista Exploration.
Willing served on various boards and commissions, including the Oakland Community College Board of Trustees, and has experience as a legal and medical advocate.
Vicki Armour and Amy Kolden also submitted their resumes but later withdrew, Marentette said.
Armour said she loves the city and will do what she can but her primary focus is being available for her grandchildren, she said in an email to city Administrative Specialist Katie Miller.
Kolden withdrew because the timing isn’t ideal for her family, she said in an email to Miller.
