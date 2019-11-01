TRAVERSE CITY — All but two candidates vying for a seat on Traverse City’s commission have raised and spent thousands of dollars, with one candidate’s financials standing out over the rest.
Christie Minervini eclipsed all other candidates by taking in $12,830.19, according to campaign filings. She also spent more, at $6,737.70 — that’s more than the next closest spender, even if you subtract the $1,000 she lent herself and repaid.
That’s despite the fact that Minervini faces one opponent — Tom Mair — who has filed a waiver declaring that he expects to raise or spend less than $1,000.
Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said he and Mayor Jim Carruthers filed the waiver.
Minervini said she finds the support overwhelming, and there’s a reason behind the size of her campaign spending: name recognition. Mair ran for office seven times and served as county commissioner for two years, while this is Minervini’s first shot at an elected office, she said.
“My feeling was that he’s got good name recognition, and because this is my first effort, I didn’t want to fall short on running my campaign and feel like I should’ve done more,” she said.
Mair said he doesn’t know why someone would want to raise that much money. He’s getting a boost from being able to reuse his election signs from past campaigns, with the help of vinyl stickers.
“I’m just saying that I’m running on ideas, but not money, because I’m keeping it at the $1,000 limit,” he said.
Mair also said he believes special interest groups and political action committee group money should be kept out of local elections. He believes taking the money creates the impression that candidates are beholden to their donors.
Part of Minervini’s haul includes $1,000 each from the TraverseConnect Political Action Committee and the Realtors PAC of Michigan, documents show.
Minervini said she’s proud to have the support of Realtors and local and regional businesses. She knows PAC spending has negative connotations but pointed out that TraverseConnect’s membership is hardly secret. She also posted her answers to questionnaires sent by TraverseConnect, Traverse Area Association of Realtors and others on her campaign website.
TraverseConnect PAC’s spending came up at a recent city commission, where Carruthers said commissioners whose campaigns the PAC funded could be voting on a $50,000-a-year contract for TraverseConnect to handle economic development efforts. TraverseConnect CEO Warren Call objected to Carruthers’ statement.
Minervini said she understands how that could create a bad appearance, but she took the PAC’s money thinking the contract vote would happen before the new commission is seated. If she does vote on it she’ll give it a close look, she said, and campaign support won’t determine her vote.
TraverseConnect PAC also gave money to candidates Katy Bertodatto, Dave Durbin and Commissioner Amy Shamroe, filings show.
Individual donors to various candidates gave as little as $5 and as much as Hagerty Insurance co-founder Tammy Hagerty’s $600 donation to Minervini. Commissioner Roger Putman gave $1,200 to himself, filings show.
Putman will have to give back the second-largest donation to his campaign: $326.34 from the Committee to Elect Michele Howard. Filings indicate the committee for the since-resigned city commissioner gave what was left to Putman when it closed its books.
That’s not allowed, Scheele said. Committees can’t give to each other, but there’s nothing stopping other candidates from donating to other hopefuls, and the filings are chock full of candidates donating to each other.
Putman said he spoke to Scheele about the matter, and returned the donation back to Howard’s committee.
“It’s not really a conflict or a problem, it’s just simply a matter of amending the report to accommodate the regulations of election finance laws,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.