TRAVERSE CITY — A long-proposed parking garage for Traverse City’s west end could move across the alley if the city and a developer can complete a land swap.
City commissioners approved a trade with Socks Construction that would see the city buying land the company owns along State Street between Union and Pine streets, for $6,599,340 or thereabouts. In exchange, Socks Construction would buy two parcels the city owns at the corner of West Front and Pine for $4,913,625.
Their 6-1 vote at their meeting Tuesday included Commissioner Tim Werner’s vote against.
Mayor Richard Lewis told commissioners the swap would allow the city to build a parking garage with more spaces, estimated at 623. Compare that to 370 for a garage that would cover the current city parking lot, and 505 for one that would span the nearby alley.
The city would retain a former dry cleaners on Pine Street, plus a tiny parcel behind it, and use the property as an entrance and exit for the future parking garage, Lewis said — he couldn’t say when it would be built.
Both the dry cleaners and space behind it cost the city $1,023,000, documents show.
That would trim the cost per parking space to $51,928, assuming a construction cost of $32,351,282 and a total acquisition cost of $5,258,715.
Lewis said he believes the city needs to maximize the number of spaces it can add with its third parking garage.
“In my humble opinion we’re not going to have much other chances,” he said.
Socks Construction offered the swap as the city looked to buy two smaller parcels from it to build a parking garage that would span the alley, Lewis said.
David Socks, the company’s cofounder, said it was a rare opportunity that popped up with good timing.
“It just made a lot of sense from an urban development standpoint to have the urban development on Front Street rather than State Street,” he said.
There are no plans yet for what that development will be, Socks said.
Werner objected in part because city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht’s memo detailed both the purchase and sale of property, yet the motion and meeting documents mentioned only a purchase.
Trible-Laucht responded the purchase and sale are the same transaction, then Werner said a sale is “much different” than a purchase.
“So I’m very troubled by how this is brought forward without public knowledge,” he said.
Commissioners mostly agreed to amend their motion to go into closed session to mention the sale, but Werner pointed out the city has a process for disposing public property.
Trible-Laucht said the transactions are one and the same, and that she didn’t believe the city violated its property disposal policy.
Werner also objected over what he saw as a lack of vision behind the purchase. The main goal should be to get people downtown, but there are more ways to do so beyond building a parking garage. A portion of what the city would otherwise spend on the parking garage could be put to another use.
Commissioner Mi Stanley said regardless of what the city ultimately does, she prefers to build more parking on State Street and not West Front.
“To be able to look at the opportunities that are the best for the character of our downtown and preserving our Front Street corridor, this truly is the most vital piece of that puzzle,” she said.
If both parties can complete the swap, it would bring the total of what the city spent on land for the parking garage to $5,258,715. That includes one parcel commissioners recently bought, then had to up the price from $827,640 to $1.25 million.
Lewis acknowledged it’s a lot of money to spend, but real estate prices have gone up since the city began buying land. Plus, the city can sell the property if parking garage plans fall through.
Swearing in
Linda Koebert is Traverse City’s newest city commissioner, although she’s no newcomer to the Governmental Center.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette swore in Koebert, the former city planning commission chairwoman, at the meeting Tuesday. She jumped right in, actively participating in a lengthy discussion over whether to amend the city’s lighting ordinance and other agenda items.
That’s what Koebert said she wanted to do when Marentette asked if she had a speech.
“There’s lots of work to do, let’s get it done,” she said.
Koebert was one of nine applicants to interview for the seat that Ashlea Walter left open when she joined the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. City commissioners chose Koebert to fill the partial term that ends Nov. 13.
Koebert told commissioners in her Dec. 14 interview that she’s glad to be living in the urban center of a “recreational Mecca,” and that she actively listens and seeks consensus while holding her own strong opinions.
Top on the list of her priorities are the ongoing master plan rewrite, meeting the city’s housing needs and continued improvements to its walkability, she said previously. She also supports the Downtown Development Authority and its continued use of tax increment financing — likely a key ingredient for any new city parking garage.
Koebert will be headed back to the planning commission after city leaders appointed her to represent them on the board. They also put Koebert on the city Arts Commission, agreeing to keep Commissioner Mi Stanley as an at-large member.
Those were two of a handful of appointments, which Mayor Richard Lewis said were largely necessary because of Walter’s departure. They appointed:
- Werner, Stanley and Mark Wilson to the commission’s Ad Hoc Committee on Prior Transport;
- Wilson to the Brown Bridge Advisory Committee;
- Lewis to the city and Garfield Township Joint Recreational Authority’s board of directors; and
- Wilson to the Traverse Transportation Coordinating Initiative, with Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell to take his spot as alternate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.