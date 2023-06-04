From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Spending plans for Traverse City’s upcoming budget year are due.
City commissioners on Monday should adopt the July-through-June-2024 budget if they want to meet the deadline set in their city charter, meeting documents show.
It calls for $22,851,900 in general operating fund revenues and $23,768,600 in expenditures, ending with a $7,028,600 balance in that fund.
They’ll also set levy rates for the city’s various millages, including its operational millage. That’s staying the same as last year, at 11.7688 mills — a tax bill of $1,765.32 for a home with a taxable value of $150,000, for example.
Another levy, the 2.32-mill police and fire retirement fund millage, will stay the same as well.
The city will also continue to charge a 0.5-percent administration fee, yet waive it on properties within the city.
Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer will also give more information on another levy, one that would raise $50,000 total for “business attraction and community promotion and communications-related activities” and increase residents’ tax bills.
Also on the agenda is a resolution declaring June as LGBTQ+ and Pride Month in Traverse City. It commemorates the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, the site of which then-Pres. Barack Obama made a national monument in 2016 to commemorate its place in the civil rights struggle.
