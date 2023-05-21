TRAVERSE CITY — Spending plans for Traverse City’s next budget year are set for a hearing.
City commissioners on Monday will hear public comment on the July-through-June-2024 draft budget that calls for $22,851,900 in general operating fund revenues and $23,768,600 in expenditures, leaving a $7,028,600 balance in that fund.
They’ll also hear comments on the city Downtown Development Authority and Traverse City Light & Power budgets.
Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer will also review the six-year Capital Improvement Program plan, a list of infrastructure projects ranging from the mundane to the massive.
The plan updates every year as city commissioners and department leaders reprioritize projects, and the prices listed are rough estimates.
Draft plans include tens of millions of dollars of water, sewer, street, downtown, electric utility and other work, with highlights including a $20 million Fourteenth Street rebuild in the 2027-28 budget year and $19.7 million to replace the headworks and primary treatment stages at the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 budget years — some of the totals include money from other sources.
City Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley will also update commissioners on the process for finding a search firm to recruit the city’s next long-term manager, the agenda shows. Twelve firms responded to the city’s bid request, with quotes ranging from $11,400 to $42,000. Bosley will also ask if commissioners want to form a subcommittee to help choose the finalists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.