TRAVERSE CITY — Both the Traverse City city manager and the city attorney will get raises this year, following performance reviews by the city commission.
Both raises were approved at a meeting of the city commission last month. Officials at the same time reapproved their contracts for another year each. Both contracts were restated with minor changes.
“I’m thankful for the recognition, and I’m always happy to know that the client is pleased with the service that they’re getting,” said city attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht this week. Trible-Laucht will see her salary go up to $130,000 from her current rate of $97,879.
“I think it’s a really good working relationship.”
In the case of city manager Marty Colburn, his salary will get a bump from $128,942 to $140,000.
Regardless, Colburn said the salary changes won’t affect the overall tax rate for city residents, which decreased this year.
“The budget’s based on a lot of factors, but the actual taxable rate of millage for the city proper went down,” he said.
A small annual raise for both of those positions is typical, and all city employees also received raises this year, albeit via different processes, Colburn said.
The city’s unionized employees received their raises through collective bargaining talks, while non-union employees received pay increases outlined by the city budget.
“Across the board, the city staff works very hard,” Colburn said. “As public servants, we work very hard and are very aware of how we spend the city taxpayer’s dollars. We’re very sensitive to that.”
The city brought Colburn on to the staff in 2015.
Trible-Laucht has been the city’s legal counsel since 2011.
According to both employees’ contracts — both in previous iterations, and the most recent versions — the city commission must conduct a formal performance evaluation for each individual by June 30, which typically precedes any annual raise.
According to a newly added section to both Colburn and Laucht’s contracts, they or the city commission can request an informal evaluation at any point prior to June 30 as well.
The new rates for both employees were effective retroactively as of July 1.
To some extent, the new salaries will bring both of their salaries to a rate similar to those of people in equivalent positions throughout the state.
Other city manager wages range from $125,000 a year for Marquette to more than $166,000 a year in Holland, according to a recent wage study by Traverse City. Other cities, such as Monroe and Madison Heights had more comparable rates to Colburn’s new salary, at $141,511 and $144,000, respectively.
City attorney rates studied by the city varied much more widely, depending on the particular working arrangement and legal needs of each municipality. But, of seven comparable cities listed in city documents, only one, Marquette, had an annual pay rate lower than Traverse City for 2022, at $115,000.
Both will be eligible for further pay adjustments between now and next July.
“This (raise) is significant,” said Mayor Richard Lewis in the meeting last month. “But I think we’ve been getting a pretty good deal for a number of years, and it’s high time that we come to pay the piper.”
