TRAVERSE CITY — An emergency homeless shelter in Traverse City now has fewer steps to take if it wants to make staffing plan changes.
City commissioners on Monday approved amendments to the order granting Safe Harbor’s special land use permit. The winter-only shelter’s board asked for the changes after the shelter, which has been at its permanent location on Wellington Street since 2017, added a paid staffer to stay awake overnight.
The nonprofit’s Chairperson Michael McDonald previously said the idea is to go from four volunteers overnight to two with a full-time staffer. The staff person makes the added volunteers unnecessary, and Safe Harbor board member George Thompson echoed this Monday.
“To have four people sleeping in our office, it makes no sense,” he said.
The idea is still to have two people awake all night, McDonald previously said.
Thompson also pointed to the low number of overnight emergency calls for issues that occurred at the shelter.
Any adjustments to the shelter’s staffing levels previously required a major amendment, city Planner Russ Soyring said. Such changes need city planning commissioners’ review, then city commission approval.
Shelter leaders now need only city commissioners’ OK to go below stated minimums in their operations plan, Soyring said.
City commissioners also still would have a say if shelter leaders want to add beds beyond 90 or change the length of the shelter’s season, according to the just-approved amendment — the shelter typically is open from early November to mid-April, documents show.
Commissioners approved the amendment 6-0, with Tim Werner absent. They took up Commissioner Brian McGillivary’s suggestion that shelter leaders notify the city manager of any changes to their operational plans.
McGillivary was among the seven planning commissioners who voted to recommend the amendment’s approval July 2 — two were absent.
No one commented Monday during the public hearing for the amendment, although commissioners received an email from the owner of a facility near the business Monday expressing concerns, city Commissioner Roger Putman said.
Putman asked Safe Harbor representatives to respond to the writer’s concerns about an increase of unruly, young men bringing drug paraphernalia to the shelter.
Ryan Hannon, a Safe Harbor operations partner, said he’s not seen such an increase, and that drug paraphernalia isn’t allowed in the shelter.
Thompson also dismissed the writer’s concerns about the city assuming liability because of the shelter’s operations — it’s not possible, he said.
“We wouldn’t create a situation that would endanger the guests or volunteers,” he said.
