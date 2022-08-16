TRAVERSE CITY — Two big infrastructure projects are moving forward after Traverse City commissioners approved the contracts for them, along with borrowing up to $8 million to pay for the work.
Commissioners unanimously agreed Monday to approve the three contracts, two of which are for a two-block stretch of a wall on the edge of the Boardman/Ottaway River. Another will replace old water service lines that state regulations now require the city to swap out at its cost. City leaders also agreed to pay an engineering firm to oversee the water service line work.
It’s part of a five-year, multimillion-dollar plan to make numerous repairs to the city’s water and sewer lines, plus the wastewater treatment plant it shares with neighboring townships, as previously reported.
That plan calls for borrowing more than $28 million from the state Clean Water Revolving Fund for sewer-related work, and more than $20 million more from the Clean Drinking Water Revolving Fund for water system repairs, documents show.
City Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said Monday was time to move forward with the first of the five-year plan, which city Manager Marty Colburn just before had told commissioners he saw as an exciting infrastructure project.
“I see this as a very valuable investment into the community for generations to come,” Colburn said.
Around $4.5 million would pay to replace 300 galvanized steel water service lines. Michigan law requires local governments to replace these lines that link houses, businesses and other city water users to water mains.
The galvanized coating can contain traces of lead, as previously reported. Plus, the toxic heavy metal can slough off old lead goosenecks that once linked water mains to the service lines and linger inside the old galvanized steel pipes.
Elmer’s Crane and Dozer bid more than the maximum loan amount — $4,530,480.05, documents show — but Krueger explained to commissioners the bid anticipated various extras the contractor could encounter. It’s more likely the work can be completed for a little more than $3 million, and the city would only draw what it needs as invoices come in.
The contractor will replace water service lines over three years starting in 2023, with the work being split up geographically, meeting documents show.
Commissioners agreed to pay Hubbell Roth and Clark up to $225,000 for construction engineering services for the water service line work.
Along the Boardman/Ottaway, Elmer’s Crane and Dozer will begin stabilizing the river wall between Cass and Park streets in the fall, Krueger said. They’ll begin relocating the sewer line between Union and Cass streets farther from the river in spring 2023, and should wrap both projects by June of that year.
Commissioners on Monday agreed to pay the contractor $912,049.25 for the seawall stabilization work and $1,240,491.62 to relocate the sewer line. Krueger said the total loan amount of $3.5 million is well above that, but includes planning, engineering and contingencies.
High waters undercut part of the seawall, the foundation of which also holds the sewer main that’s set to be relocated in part, as previously reported.
Past surveys had Krueger and others concerned that the wall could shift and cause a major sewer spill — the main links much of the city’s west side and some neighboring users. But some city leaders questioned how precarious the situation is, and Krueger previously acknowledged catastrophe likely isn’t imminent.
Borrowing from the two state revolving funds has its advantages, Patrick McGow, the city’s bond counsel, told commissioners. For one, the interest rates are subsidized at a low rate, at 1.625 percent for the 20-year payback. For another, the city can draw on the loans as needed, and interest only starts building after the draws.
Plus, both funds give the city access to grants and loan forgiveness, McGow said. For the water service lines, 20 percent of the total is forgivable, while 15 percent of the sewer line project will be.
Both loans treat their respective revenue sources as security, so sewer and water ratepayers will be paying them back instead of the city general fund, McGow said.
That had city resident Rick Buckhalter asking if the city would increase water and sewer rates as a result. He told commissioners he hoped they wouldn’t, especially after recent rate increases.
Mayor Richard Lewis said commissioners did approve a 6-percent sewer rate increase effective July 1, but didn’t raise water rates. He added the city just paid off a wastewater project loan.
“I think we’re in pretty good financial shape that we could handle a lot of this, but there’s a lot of work that has to be done out there,” he said.
