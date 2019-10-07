TRAVERSE CITY — A program that will let some Traverse City residents avoid getting some parking tickets in their neighborhood is set to start in 10 days.
City Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said Traverse City Parking Services, an arm of the DDA, will roll out residential parking permits on Oct. 17, the same date an ordinance underwriting it takes effect. The DDA’s parking subcommittee drafted a proposed program that eventually garnered city commissioners’ final approval at their meeting Monday.
“It’s been a long time coming, and we’re excited that the first phase is coming,” she said.
The commission’s 4-1 vote reflected Commissioner Tim Werner’s opposition — he previously said he saw the program as giving participants unfair claim to public property — Commissioner Roger Putman’s absence and a vacant seat on the seven-person commission accounted for the two missing votes.
Commissioners didn’t add much Monday to past discussions about the program. Participants will be able to ignore posted time limits for parking on residential streets where they’re posted, as previously reported. Those who sign up will get a virtual permit that goes with their vehicle’s license plate.
The program only is open to city residents who live on time-restricted streets, and their vehicle must be registered to their address. It’s not for mobile homes, boat trailers or overnight curbside parking, nor will it let permit-holders disregard parking meters.
Those who live on residential streets who want time limits would have to get a majority of neighbors on their block to agree to petition the city. Permits will be honored within the same neighborhood.
Nicole VanNess, city parking services director, agreed to a suggestion from Commissioner Brian McGillivary to add a time period to a rule requiring participants to notify parking services of an address change.
Driver license-holders have 15 days to notify the state of a change of address, so the city ordinance could impose the same limit, VanNess suggested — most commissioners agreed.
Parking administrators will reevaluate the permit program after 12 months, Derenzy said after the meeting.
The concept dates back to a 2001 trial run. It didn’t last when city leaders renewed a parking services agreement in 2014, and attempts to revive it were fruitless until now. Those efforts gained new life when the idea resurfaced in a 2017 transportation demand management study.
Derenzy said the parking subcommittee is tasked with going through the dense report and implementing its recommendations in rank of priority, residential parking permits topping the list. They’re set to discuss a three-year plan at an upcoming DDA meeting for rolling out more changes, including allowing some overnight parking.
She wouldn’t say when that change may come, noting how long it took to revive residential parking permits.
“It’ll be a process, it took us five years to get this, so it’ll take time,” she said.
