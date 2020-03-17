TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to renovate Traverse City Housing Commission’s 40-year-old tower and to build new housing for seniors got some crucial tax deals from the city.
Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to approve two payment in lieu of taxes agreements the housing commission sought. Mayor Jim Carruthers and Commissioner Roger Putman were absent.
One would support renovating Riverview Terrace, its 110-unit property at Pine and State streets. Another would back its plans to build 46 units on an East Eighth Street lot now occupied by a former greenhouse.
Both agreements have the housing commission paying a percentage of rent incomes minus the cost of certain utilities instead of property taxes, at 6 percent for the Eighth Street project and 4 percent for the Riverview Terrace rehab, city Manager Marty Colburn said. Both also would have 45-year terms.
Those projects are estimated to cost just over $6 million for the renovation and $6,875,000 to build the new housing on East Eighth Street, as previously reported.
Housing commission Executive Director Tony Lentych said the housing commission is committed to getting new affordable housing in the city. That includes helping Woda Cooper Companies with its long-planned projects a few blocks away near Eighth Street by awarding Housing Choice vouchers to a project.
That’ll help the developer score better during the competitive application process for Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Lentych said — the company has repeatedly fallen short during the process, as previously reported.
“Somebody will finally get a deal in Traverse City one way or another,” he said.
Lentych said he’s glad for the city’s support and hopes to know if the housing commission received the low income housing tax credits it needs by late summer.
The vote came amid a shortened meeting amid emergency measures being taken everywhere to stem the spread of the virus COVID-19. They pulled several items off the agenda, including a discussion of whether to buy more property for a proposed parking garage.
Colburn gave a wide-ranging update on everything from test kits — 1,000 available statewide as of the weekend but with more on the way — to alterations of city operations — all offices will be appointment-only for the most pressing concerns, and half of the city’s administrative staff will work from home.
Commissioners also discussed whether they could meet virtually. Colburn and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said they’re waiting to see whether state legislators make the needed changes to allow for this.
Lentych fielded a question on what’s being done at Riverview Terrace as well — the building caters to low-income senior citizens and people with disabilities, as previously reported. Lentych said he’s working to get easy-to-understand information to residents about how to avoid catching the virus, and maintenance is sanitizing doorknobs and other surfaces several times a day. Plus, public meetings in the building are canceled as much as possible.
The housing commission office will stay open for now, Lentych said. He’s working on getting good information to people but there’s not much coming down from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, he said.
