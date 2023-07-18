TRAVERSE CITY — Construction engineering designs for a planned parking ramp with commercial space and housing for Traverse City’s west end could be done by mid-2024.
That is, if city residents don’t force a referendum on the bond issue needed to build the structure.
Commissioners on Monday voted 6-1 to approve a two-phase, $1,591,141 contract with Cornerstone Architects and Fishbeck to design what Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said is newly billed a mixed-use development. The latest concept is for the long-planned parking ramp to include space for other uses as well, and to involve a public-private partnership.
Bringing on Fishbeck means having input from an expert in recent changes to state brownfield laws, Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer said. Those changes allow housing projects an eligible activity for brownfield money reimbursement. He encouraged commissioners to think of the project as a housing one first and foremost.
“You now have assembled all that land, so you now have the leverage to help steer that development, whether ideally with the DDA as a partner at the table to make something actually workable, but again, you’ve got all these other tools that the Fishbeck team will bring to the conversation to help make a true mixed-use project a possibility,” Geinzer said.
Both firms should complete a schematic for the structure by December, which would also give a more solid cost estimate, Derenzy said. That portion of the contract will cost $383,570.
Next, commissioners would decide on whether to issue a notice of intent to borrow money to build the parking ramp, possibly in April 2024, documents show. State law gives city voters 45 days from that notice date to gather signatures from 10 percent of registered city voters to put the question of whether to borrow to a vote.
They’ll also have another shot to force a referendum, since paying for the parking deck would also require extending TIF 97, as previously reported. The tax increment finance plan expires in 2027 and extending it would provide the revenue needed to pay off the bond issue.
One way or the other, Mayor Richard Lewis is expecting the city electorate to force a vote on the issue, he said previously.
That could be complicated, because city charter language setting out the referendum process for ordinances like extending TIF 97 doesn’t put a time limit on when the signatures need to be gathered, city resident Rick Buckhalter said.
If there’s no referendum, the city manager would give the design team the go-ahead for the second, $1,207,571 phase to complete construction engineering plans, documents show.
Extending TIF 97 is sure to be a contentious question, as various city residents have argued the practice diverts tax money from the city’s general fund and other taxing entities for the benefit of an already thriving downtown. Proponents including Derenzy and Lewis said there’s more work to do, including completing a parking ramp that Derenzy said was envisioned since 1997, and that the practice serves as a sort of revenue sharing for a downtown that serves an entire region.
Buckhalter pointed out the city’s Old Town parking ramp has 80 percent vacancy, and asked why the city couldn’t pay for a shuttle between that ramp and the downtown.
Every bit of city land used for parking instead of housing is an opportunity lost, city resident Chris Minkin said. And building more parking might perpetuate a parking crunch by encouraging even more people to drive to downtown when they might have considered other alternatives.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he saw the idea of using taxpayer money to pay for the parking ramp as “socialism,” atop being anathema to the city’s goal to view every action through the lens of combatting the climate change crisis.
“If we build a parking garage to last the next 50, 60 years, yeah it might be repurposed or whatever, but we’re looking at it through the lens of climate impacts and saying, ‘Yeah, more cars, we love it, whatever,’” he said.
Others defended the project, including Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe. She said there’s a better chance of removing some of the downtown’s riverside parking if a new garage is built.
Jason Allen said he supports a plan that he argued fits with longstanding goals of making better use of public infrastructure, increasing compactness through mixed-use buildings and encouraging private investment.
Plus, the question at hand was whether to complete the design work, which would give city commissioners more information on the actual project, Shamroe said.
While Werner argued the project could end up costing $50 million, including lost tax revenues from the property being used — past estimates put construction at $30 million — Shamroe said that’s conjecture until the designs are done.
“I’d like to have some actual facts and numbers to see where we’re going,” she said.
The garage is slated for property along State Street near Pine Street, for which the city traded land it owned on the same block on West Front Street to Socks Construction.
