TRAVERSE CITY — Nonmedical marijuana sales in Traverse City could finally sprout after years of debate and litigation.
Even after all that, it took four tries for city commissioners to land on an idea a bare 4-3 majority could accept at their meeting Monday. Mayor Richard Lewis and commissioners Mitchell Treadwell and Tim Werner voted against. The other four, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and commissioners Mi Stanley, Ashlea Walter and Mark Wilson, finally settled a smoldering question of how many shops to allow, settling on 24.
That number would include medical cannabis retailers, according to a release from the city. They’ll have to abide by zoning commissioners also adopted that aims to scatter recreational or adult-use cannabis stores — as nonmedical is often called — across the zoning districts where they would otherwise be allowed.
It’s the second time the city attempted to allow businesses Michigan voters agreed to legalize in 2018, the first leading to litigation that’s still pending in the state Court of Appeals.
Walter said afterward that she’s feeling good about the board’s decision Monday.
“It’s the will of the people here in Traverse City and across the state of Michigan, and it’s taken us a long time to get us here,” she said.
Existing stores that can only sell to cardholders will get a boost in the city’s competitive scoring process for applicants after those 24 licenses. The four ‘yea’ voters agreed on a rubric that would give them an extra 40 points, 20 for operating an existing marijuana business and 20 more for operating one dealing with controlled substances.
Allowing unlimited stores would eliminate the need for a scoring rubric altogether under state law, and Wilson said that approach struck him as the “path of least resistance.”
Mike DiLaura, House of Dank’s chief of corporate operations, again made the case for an “organic” approach that lets market forces decide how many nonmedical cannabis stores the city has.
The company, under which SecureCann is doing business, is one plaintiff among a handful who sued over the city’s last attempt to allow nonmedical cannabis stores. They’re appealing 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power’s ruling that the city’s past cap of four for nonmedical versus 13 for medical didn’t violate state law. Power sided with their arguments that several items in the previous scoring rubric weren’t rooted in that same law.
Retailers both local and from elsewhere in Michigan again told commissioners an unlimited market would have both job benefits for the city’s workforce, and give a boost to city tax revenues through a state-levied excise tax on nonmedical cannabis sales.
Shamroe and Walter said they couldn’t agree to an uncapped number of stores without some kind of buffer to keep stores from clustering together, a condition Wilson said he couldn’t support and city Planner Shawn Winter previously panned as an arbitrary way to handle the issue.
Lewis, Treadwell and Werner each cited the number allowed as their reason for voting against — Lewis wanted to license no more than four nonmedical cannabis stores and Werner, eight to 10.
Treadwell said he would support an initial cap of 12 — he explained afterward that the number would give existing stores a shot but others could still apply, and medical shops that didn’t get a nonmedical license wouldn’t count toward the limit.
It’s ultimately not what commissioners decided, and Treadwell said he has some concerns, including whether allowing so many would permit more than the city can support. Stores that are part of bigger companies would have more money to support operations in Traverse City than smaller or independent retailers, he said.
City resident Caroline Kennedy said she wanted the city to heed Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien when he previously told them they can simply opt out of nonmedical sales.
“Recreational marijuana runs counter to current city efforts to promote a safe drinking culture, providing excessive availability and similar problems as indicated in the attached report,” she said, referring to the Healthier Drinking Culture report complied for the city’s Downtown Development Authority in 2021.
Kennedy acknowledged hers wasn’t the majority view, so barring that, she hoped at least the city would limit the number of nonmedical retailers.
Retailers who might be anxious to get the licensing process rolling will have to wait a bit longer — the city is not accepting them yet but could begin in June, according to a release.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette previously said he figured it would be about a year from when commissioners OK the new rules to when his office can issue the first licenses. That’s accounting for the lengthy review and scoring process each application would require should the city receive more applications than available licenses.
