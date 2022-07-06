TRAVERSE CITY — First-floor short-term rentals won’t be allowed in new buildings in Traverse City’s downtown C-4 zoning districts.
That’s the biggest use restriction to remain in a change to city zoning where city planners and the Downtown Development Authority previously considered a slew of them.
But downtown property owners pushed back against the previous proposal, which would have restricted first-floor uses to a nine-category list of food, retail, essential services, entertainment and other businesses in the C-4B district, according to city Planner Shawn Winter and the proposal’s first draft.
At issue was whether those restrictions would have left property owners with vacant first floors in certain market conditions, Winter wrote in a memo to city commissioners.
That would defeat the purpose of the changes, which Winter and DDA CEO Jean Derenzy told city commissioners Monday is to preserve the downtown’s active and engaging street-level experience.
“There were a couple of uses we saw popping up that we realized were opposite of what we were trying to accomplish there,” Winter said.
Specifically, first-floor short-term renting and office space seemed less desirable in the downtown’s core than restaurants, retail and other more active spaces, Winter said — long-term housing remains allowed.
So the new proposal focused more on the form of a first-floor space than uses, Winter said. Along with the ban on new short-term rentals, buildings also couldn’t have storage, utilities or parking within the first 30 feet of the street-facing side.
Commissioner Mitch Treadwell cast the only vote against approving the amendments Monday in the 5-1 decision, with Commissioner Mark Wilson absent.
Treadwell said he agreed with the overall premise of the 30-foot requirement but thought a larger space might be even better, like 50 feet. Or, the space requirement could be based on a percentage of the size of the first floor.
Plus, Treadwell was still concerned that first-floor real estate would keep being converted into uses that don’t meet the same goal but are still allowed in zoning, he said.
“I recognize that this does get our downtown zoning closer to the ultimate goal of having a fully activated downtown that is dominated by, though not exclusively, restaurants, retail and other like establishments, but I actually preferred the original language that we had,” Treadwell said.
Winter said a 30-foot-deep commercial space is still enough room for an active first-floor business. Plus, the high cost to rent per square foot could mean a smaller space is a much-needed point of entry for new businesses.
Derenzy agreed, adding smaller spots can be a big boost to retail.
“Because it is expensive, and we really want to see unique entrepreneurships and different retail opportunities and this provides that and gets that activation on the sidewalk,” she said.
Winter told commissioners at a previous meeting that less active spaces, like a hallway outside first-floor parking or seldom-used office space, can cause people walking by to stop engaging with a block. State Street is particularly promising for more infill in the future.
Other changes include removing an exception for all-residential buildings that allowed a lower first-floor ceiling than in mixed-use structures. Winter said requiring a ceiling of 14 feet regardless allows those first floors to be converted to commercial uses in the future as markets change.
But building a lower ceiling at 8 feet, say, would be too low for a lot of commercial uses, Winter said.
That’s the same idea behind removing a window size exemption for residential-only buildings, Winter said. Their first floor walls facing public streets must be at least 50 percent windows or street-level activities like a public display space, atrium or pedestrian entrance.
The changes apply across all C-4 districts, which covers the downtown’s core along State and Washington streets from Boardman Avenue to west of Pine Street, Front Street from Hall Street to Railroad Avenue and the Warehouse District between Hall and Union Street, maps show.
In other business, commissioners voted 6-0 to reappoint Kimberly Romberg and Marilyn Jaquish to the city Human Rights Commission, along with Bernard Rubin and Corey Winfield. Rubin and Winfield will take the seats that Jerry Beasley and Nicole Agruda held. Commissioners approved terms expiring June 30, 2025, for all but Winfield, whose term expires June 30, 2023.
