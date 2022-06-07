TRAVERSE CITY — After months of planning, debate and controversy, Traverse City has its spending plan for the next 12 months.
City commissioners voted 6-1 Monday to adopt a budget laying out $21,675,300 in general fund expenditures, and several million more in enterprise and special funds. Commissioner Ashlea Walter voted against.
They also approved budgets for city-owned Traverse City Light & Power, the Downtown Development Authority, the city’s operating millage levy and proposed water rate increases. That last item prompted commissioners Mitchell Treadwell and Tim Werner to vote against, with Werner voting against the DDA budget as well.
While the plans are now final, many large items require future votes, like contracts for massive infrastructure projects. So too would three new hires for the city fire department, a request that prompted outcry from several department members when fire Chief Jim Tuller’s request wasn’t included in a draft budget.
Tuller previously urged city leaders to add the firefighter paramedics to relieve a staffing situation that leaves on-duty crews shorthanded, sometimes to the point of needing to close the city’s second of two fire stations.
He thanked commissioners Monday for agreeing to add $360,000 for the hires to keep the discussion going.
“I know we all have a lot of plates spinning around in the air right now in a lot of different areas, but I think that warrants further discussion, and I do appreciate your position on that,” he said.
The budget also includes a few other new hires, including grant-supported plans to add a social worker to the city police department, Mayor Richard Lewis said.
Another budgeted-for position prompted Walter’s no vote. She previously asked for more information on a request to add a second assistant city manager, and on Monday said she still didn’t believe she had enough information to vote for it. That’s despite the hiring decision itself being subject to another vote of the commission, as Lewis pointed out.
City Manager Marty Colburn also previously said it’s needed to help his office stay on top of so many projects and priorities.
Water rates are set to increase for most residences outside city limits and decrease for others who get their water from the city’s extended system, which serves parts of Elmwood, Garfield and Peninsula townships.
The first 600 cubic feet of water or less will cost the average residence $24, while those with one-inch diameter service lines will pay $46.50 for the same amount. Those represent a $1 and 50-cent increase, respectively, over rates from July through June. A few other rate classes will increase by 50 cents, while the largest users — those with six- to 12-inch service lines — will pay 50 cents less.
Sewer rates will remain the same, according to the resolution commissioners adopted Monday.
Werner told commissioners he was hoping to see lower base water rates, especially in light of the board recently adopting a resolution declaring water a basic human right.
Werner previously said he was inclined to vote against the DDA’s budget because he didn’t see it as being aligned with the city commission’s priorities. Nor did he see any other way to have any input besides a no vote.
Walter said she wanted to hear more about how the DDA could contribute to the city’s housing crisis, especially through a planned project that could add affordable housing by redeveloping Lot O at State and Cass streets. She expected to discuss the project further at a future meeting in June, so the budget may need to be amended.
“But I am OK with passing it now, but I would like help from the DDA on that project to be determined,” she said.
Jean Derenzy, DDA CEO, responded with a memo to commissioners pointing out the various ways she sees the authority’s budget as being in alignment with city goals, including on housing. Nor were any other concerns raised at either the city’s or DDA’s budget meetings besides a request for housing funding, she wrote.
REFUGEES WELCOME
Ukrainian refugees that Bethany Christian Services of Traverse City wants to resettle in the city got the commission’s unanimous vote of support. Mi Stanley, a commissioner who said she’s the daughter of a refugee from a country not far from Ukraine, called it an honor to move in support for the resolution.
The refugee resettlement agency is applying to the U.S. Department of State to do so at the request of Church World Services, Lewis said.
Lewis asked commissioners to formally back the nonprofit’s application to settle what Chelsea Hill, the nonprofit’s branch director in Traverse City, said would be 170 Ukrainians over three years.
“I suggested a resolution of support from the commission would be a lot stronger than my name at the bottom of a letter,” Lewis said.
Of those, 40 would be relatives of Ukrainians already living in the city, Hill said. That ideally would eliminate finding housing as a barrier, as those with relatives typically move in with family.
“That’s been the beautiful thing about this program, not only are we providing safe places but we are reunifying families together,” she said.
Bethany Christian Services has helped families from the former Soviet republic find new homes in the Traverse City area since the 1970s, Hill said. The nonprofit figures there are about 700 living in the area, although that estimate uses information dating from 2017 forward. Around 300 people were hoping to resettle in the area prior to Russia’s invasion, and now the need is even greater, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.