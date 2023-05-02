TRAVERSE CITY — While a $7 million state grant is a big leap toward building a new Traverse City Senior Center, inking the grant agreement is just the “easy part,” as Mayor Richard Lewis put it.
He said as much Monday after city commissioners unanimously approved the agreement with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Next comes finding out how much the project, estimated to top $10 million, will actually cost to build, and how to raise the rest of the money.
Friends of the Senior Center, a nonprofit that advocates for a new building, is ready to help raise money to close that gap once its members know how much they’re trying to raise, group President Jim Carruthers said.
Assistant City Manager Penny Hill told commissioners the construction and engineering drawings should be ready for bids by July, which would be due by August. That’s when the city should know actual costs, although Lewis said he could provide a more updated estimate before then.
Whatever that funding gap may be, it shouldn’t be up to senior citizens to raise it, friends group member Bob Steadman said. The people who use it are part of a generation that made Traverse City what it is today, and at minimum they deserve a new senior center, he said.
“Why in God’s name do we have to raise the money to finish a building that should have been built years ago? You’re getting $7 million from the state, and that $7 million would’ve built it four years ago when we proposed raising (a countywide millage).”
That plan to rebuild the city-owned, Grand Traverse County-run senior center fell apart at the last minute in August 2020, in part over county commissioners’ objections to spending countywide millage money on a city-owned building, as previously reported.
As city commissioners debated revisiting the idea of paying for a loan with another millage ask in summer 2022, state lawmakers passed a budget that included the grant for a new senior center. County commissioners adopted a resolution in July that year agreeing to keep working with the city on building a new center in the current waterfront location at Barlow and East Front streets.
Monday’s vote makes official a $7 million boost to a long-debated project. As previously reported, senior center users, plus city and county officials have weighed replacing the old building for more than 20 years.
City commissioners agreed to put up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money toward the project. A request for up to $2 million of Grand Traverse County’s share of the federal funds fell flat — it didn’t make the recommendation list from a subcommittee that reviewed the applications, and county commissioners argued the city should pare back the project budget.
County leaders previously agreed to commit $250,000, and on Monday Hill said there’s about $300,000 in the senior center building fund.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he agreed that older residents shouldn’t have to shoulder the fundraising burden. Instead, he urged them to “lobby” not just the city government but that of the county and neighboring townships.
The city might have funds within its own general fund balance that could narrow the amount needed, Lewis and Werner agreed after the meeting. Commissioners set a May 22 public hearing for a draft budget from Hill — her last act as interim city manager — and Lewis said he expects in the coming weeks to discuss how to spend the amount of that balance in excess of a policy to keep no more than 20 percent of general fund expenditures.
Completing the structure itself is the top priority, Lewis said. Bids that go out in the summer will be for the project with various add-ons that can be left off for now — pickleball courts and extra sidewalks can wait, for example.
“The main thing is we have to get a building built before we can do anything else,” he said.
Meanwhile, the current senior center is indefinitely closed after its boiler broke down. Lillian Ostendorf, another friends group member, said the biggest reason to build the new senior center next to the existing one within the same property was to keep the existing one open until the new building is ready. It could be some time before then, and Carruthers said the city might have to put “good money after bad” to fix the heat for now.
GEINZER HIRED
Commissioners also unanimously agreed to a six-month contract with now-Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer, starting Monday. He’ll be paid $130 an hour for up to 40 hours per week, and while the contract is with his municipal administrative services firm Double Haul Solutions, he agreed not to give any city-related work to others at the firm, according to Hill. Should Geinzer leave before September, he’ll be paid out for the rest of his contract through that month at 32 hours per week. And if the city manager search goes longer than six months, he and the city can extend the agreement month by month.
Geinzer takes the administrative reins from Hill, who filled in after commissioners fired former Manager Marty Colburn for largely unexplained reasons, as previously reported. Hill told commissioners she wanted to serve as interim manager only until a longer-term interim could be found, citing her workload as assistant city manager.
For a city manager, 40 hours per week isn’t much, Werner noted. While he said that as a reality check and a reminder to “have a little grace” with Geinzer, Lewis said he’s confident Geinzer and city staff can do what needs to be done.
