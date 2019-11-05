TRAVERSE CITY — The outline of who will do — and pay for — what to implement a first-of-its-kind fish passageway in Traverse City is in place.
Traverse City commissioners Monday voted 6-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding with the FishPass project lead Great Lakes Fishery Commission. Project partners the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are on board.
FishPass is planned to replace the Union Street Dam, and commissioners approved the framework laying out basics like that location and who pays — GLFC will raise most of the funds for the $20 million project, while city Manager Marty Colburn said the city will pay an estimated $250,000 to replace a water main that runs through the current dam.
The memorandum of understanding isn’t the last word on the project, commissioners and city staff pointed out — Mayor Jim Carruthers said it’s just an outline of responsibilities, and Colburn said it’s an umbrella agreement with more to come.
More than a dozen public commenters questioned the agreement, FishPass itself or both.
Grant Parsons, a Peninsula Township resident and city business owner, said the agreement obligates the city to pay for the structure’s maintenance costs. Those costs are currently unknown, prompting Parsons to question how the city could commit to paying them.
City resident Jack Segal said the agreement makes the city responsible if removing Union Street Dam goes awry, as removing Brown Bridge Dam did, among other issues.
Parsons, Segal and others asked the city to hold off and get more answers — Segal and others wanted a six-month pause so the public can get those answers and have more input.
“Please think of this as a resting period,” Parsons said. “Please take just a little more time and get us a good answer, not just any answer.”
Other commenters raised lingering concerns about whether FishPass will work, and who’s responsible if it doesn’t. Ann Rogers, a Traverse City resident who co-chairs the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, said the method to sort the fish is not yet defined, and there’s no proven science behind what project backers are proposing.
A few audience members said they’re worried about salmon and steelhead decimating brook trout populations in the upper Boardman River.
Still others criticized the structure — 400 feet of concrete in the river and hardened riverbanks was a common refrain — and what building it would entail — the removal of more than 60 mature trees was another.
Some commenters took commissioners to task for voting on the memorandum the day before a city election — four city commission seats are on the ballot, as is Carruthers’.
City Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he’s been following the project for about three years, and other current city leaders have as well. He asked, who better to vote on it?
Commissioners defended their “yes” votes, and the process preceding it.
FishPass has been discussed at various city meetings and others numerous times in the past few years, they said — McGillivary said some of the amenities commenters questioned came from a public input process, and Commissioner Amy Shamroe said the planning process has been long and hasn’t been rushed through.
Carruthers joined most commissioners in saying they trust in the experts working on the project, while Commissioner Roger Putman said he respects the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians — Colburn told commissioners the tribal council unanimously approved the agreement.
McGillivary addressed several issues audience members raised, from whether the Union Street Dam is actually in good shape to the loss of trees — a 2008 engineer’s report said the dam needed $700,000 in repairs, and he’s not crazy about losing trees, either.
FishPass represents a chance for the city to host a laboratory that will research a new way to stop sea lampreys versus dumping lampricide into hundreds of streams, McGillivary said.
The Traverse City Wastewater Treatment Plant was the first to use its cleaning technique at its scale, Commissioner Richard Lewis said. That experiment worked and has been replicated many times over, he said.
The memorandum of understanding states parties to the agreement are focused on passing native species, and project partners have assured that no fish will pass until researchers figure out what to pass and how, Carruthers said.
McGillivary said the questions commenters raised weren’t new.
“If I had serious questions that you have, I would have concerns, but I’ve asked these questions and I’ve gotten good answers to them,” he said. “I have trust in the people who are behind (FishPass).”
