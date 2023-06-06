TRAVERSE CITY — With little fanfare, Traverse City commissioners adopted a budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
They unanimously agreed Monday to a plan to spend up to $23,768,600 from the general operating fund and take in $22,851,900 of revenues to that same fund, leaving a $7,028,600 balance. Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer said that same budget creates some new positions, but Mayor Richard Lewis noted they can’t be filled until the city commission authorizes them later.
Geinzer said he and others in city administration are working on the job descriptions for those new positions, and will have them back before commissioners fairly shortly.
Commissioners approved most resolutions unanimously, including one that will increase water and sewer rates for those who use more than the base rate, charging an extra $2.10 for city residents and $3.15 for municipal water users outside city limits for every 100 cubic feet beyond the first 600, effective July 1.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he hoped city leaders could consider ways to honor a previous resolution declaring water a human right, including potentially lowering the base amount and rate so people who want to save money by conserving water can do so.
A few items prompted Werner to vote against, including the Downtown Development Authority budget. He reiterated previous remarks that he didn’t believe the authority was doing enough to address the climate and housing crises.
”The DDA is well aware of them, and used to work toward housing but doesn’t currently,” he said. “As we’re the body that provides oversight to the DDA, I’ll be voting no.”
Jean Derenzy, DDA CEO, refuted this, noting the DDA is working on both climate resiliency and housing. The latter is a focus within all developments, both private and those slated for repurposed surface lots. It’s a point she said board members discussed at their study session Friday.
City resident Fred Bimber raised a different concern with the DDA budget: spending around $1 million on engineering designs for a third parking ramp, and to turn what is now an alley with public parking into riverside parkland. Both projects would come with huge price tags, and one seems to undercut another, as redeveloping the alley would remove around 70 parking spaces.
Plus, the price of a new parking ramp would only climb higher if the city borrows to build it, Bimber said.
”I would submit that those funds would be better used elsewhere, and that it would be better advised not to eliminate so much parking,” he said.
Turning the alley behind the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street into parkland is part of the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan, which was a few years in the making, Derenzy said. And adding a third parking deck while taking some surface parking offline is part of a strategy to ensure downtown land is put to the best use.
Werner also voted against accepting the six Capital Improvements Program plan, a list of big-ticket projects that is subject to change as funding is available — or not, Lewis said.
While Werner wanted to take a closer look at the numbers, other commissioners agreed to accept it as-is. Geinzer said Werner’s point stands that commissioners aren’t required to adopt it, and noted that a mistake on the total estimated cost of all the projects on it came from a software error.
Lastly, commissioners adopted a resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ+ and Pride Month, a unanimous vote that brought little comment beyond Lewis tweaking language to reflect that the commission as a whole was adopting it, rather than specifically mentioning the mayor.
The resolution recognizes June as the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, when gay, lesbian and transgender people clashed with police following a raid on the New York bar. It’s regarded as a turning point in the civil rights struggle for LGBTQ+ people and the bar is recognized as a national monument since 2016, according to Associated Press reports.
