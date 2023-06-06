Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN. The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect this afternoon and early evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Northern lower Michigan. * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WIND...Northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph, with frequent gusts around 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 18 to 26 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the middle 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of wind...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&