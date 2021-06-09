TRAVERSE CITY — Plumbing the depths of Traverse City’s sewers to look for inflow and infiltration will take time and money.
City Commissioner Tim Werner said it’ll also take a coordinated plan and the money to draw one up. It’s already part of a low-interest loan application to the state for up to $27 million to address an infrastructure fix-it list that could add up to $14 million at the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant alone, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
But Werner wanted to be sure there’s more than just a list of big projects to look for cracked or leaky sewer pipes, so he added a $60,000 slug of cash to the city’s $105.8 million budget — $19,771,600 of that in the general fund — to pay for a plan.
“If a billionaire buried a few gold bars throughout the city, we could come up with a plan to dig up and find those gold bars,” he said. “This is the reverse, though, we need to dig up and find, or whatever it takes, the bad spots in our sanitary sewer system.”
His own estimations suggest the problem with groundwater or rainwater entering the sewage system could be adding something like 541 million gallons of water per year, costing the city $2.8 million to treat, as previously reported.
That’ll come from the city’s wastewater fund, Colburn said. Commissioners approved an increase for monthly rates already planned for prior to Monday’s commission meeting, upping both water and sewer rates by 3 percent rounded up to the nearest dollar to $16 for water for most residential customers and $44 for sewer.
City Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said the city will search for leaks and other issues in one major stretch by running cameras down a sewer line along the Boardman River and under East Front Street. Commissioners approved a $55,810 contract for that separate from the budget, and Krueger told them it could reveal some relatively easy fixes even for sections being eyed for replacement or which were recently rehabilitated.
It could also show whether the foundation of a wall along the Boardman River being undercut by high water and upon which a section of the sewer main sits is shifting, Krueger said.
Just upstream, that same sewer main leaked three times in 2020 after heavy rains, dumping tens of thousands of gallons of sewage into the Boardman River.
Inspecting the line could reveal solutions as simple as clearing a clog, or as quick to implement as fixing a misaligned access hole, Krueger said.
“I think it’s going to be a very eye-opening experience once it’s done, and I think it’ll help guide us along in critical decisions going forward,” he said.
Krueger said the budget includes about $200,000 more to look for even more leaks through a sanitary sewer evaluation study, plus $330,000 per year for four more years to address the issues the study identifies. That money depends on approval for a loan from the State Clean Water Revolving Fund, and he expects an answer in the fall.
That work won’t include inspecting the thousands of service connections linking each home, business or other structure to the system, Krueger said. Inspecting each requires specialized equipment Colburn said would take considerably more time and money.
Those lines could be letting in substantial flows of groundwater, and Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he wanted some kind of plan to incentivize replacing them. Werner asked what kind of legal leverage the city could have to require a customer to fix a leaky service lateral.
The city is set to receive federal funding aimed at COVID-19 relief, and commissioner Ashlea Walter suggested looking into using some of it to help people replace the lines. It’s often a costly project.
Werner also wanted to see a budget for the city’s active transportation advisory committee, which city leaders formed in early 2020. Walter said the idea wasn’t to have money set aside for the committee to manage, but for its members to each year present ideas to promote walkability and modes of transportation other than driving.
The committee didn’t have recommendations ahead of the budgeting process and Werner said he hoped to see $20,000 budgeted so its members wouldn’t have to wait another year. But Colburn noted the city’s traffic-calming fund has $100,000 that could easily be spent on low-cost, high-impact projects along with his own spending authority of up to $9,000.
Commissioners voted 6-1 to adopt the city Downtown Development Authority budget, with McGillivary voting against.
He raised a recurring concern that the DDA district takes up more in city service costs than it contributes to the general fund. He compared some numbers, including the growth of the taxable value in the DDA-managed TIF 97 district versus the city as a whole from 1997 to 2020 — 382 percent versus 280 percent, respectively.
But it’s hard to get a handle on whether McGillivary’s suspicions are correct without an in-depth study, he said. It’s something he said he doubted other commissioners were interested in and no one contradicted him.
“This is not against the DDA, I believe it brings value to the city, I’m not against capturing those other funds,” he said. “My concern is strictly with the capture of city general fund tax dollars and the amount of money that I believe the DDA needs to be upping its contribution to help fund general services of the city.”
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said the authority budget includes an analysis of the authority’s current partnerships, and taking a closer look is a big part of the DDA’s budget and goals, she said.
