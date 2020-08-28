TRAVERSE CITY — A citizens group opposing any new bridge across the Boardman River and urging improved transparency in local government has launched a campaign against passage of an upcoming road millage.
Citizens for Accountable Road Spending, or CARS, was organized earlier this month by a small group of Old Mission Township and Traverse City residents who say they are frustrated with how road funds are spent.
A renewal of the current road millage will be a ballot question for Grand Traverse County voters to decide in November.
“I think it really started with Bluff Road,” Amanda Ingra, the group’s coordinator, said. “At first it was informal, we got together to brainstorm ways to bring attention to the fact that the Road Commission just isn’t paying attention to the needs of the Peninsula. It branched out from there.”
A portion of Bluff Road in Peninsula Township has been closed since January because of extensive erosion.
Grand Traverse County Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski previously said a quick fix was not in the budget and he’s been meeting with officials from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, as well as the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, on a solution.
“This is something that’s coming to us quite suddenly,” Kluczynski said. “But we feel the millage has allowed the Grand Traverse County Road Commission roads to reach a level of quality and service unseen in decades.
“We’ve held to the promises made to Grand Traverse voters who have given us their trust and have allowed us to reach a level of service that ranks 8th in the state of Michigan,” he added.
The East-West Corridor Transportation Study, completed in 2018, drew citizen input largely in support of a bridge, he said.
“It was done with the intent of getting the voters voices into the process of what needs to be done to improve traffic congestion for the future of the county,” Kluczynski said. “The overwhelming message was, build a bridge. They didn’t care about anything else, they just wanted to see a bridge built.”
Recent questions he’s fielded from some residents haven’t been ‘why are you considering a bridge,’ Kluczynski said, but rather, ‘why is it taking so long?’
The citizen group’s website, wrongwayroads.com, went live Thursday and lists local attorneys Grant Parsons and TJ Andrews; former Peninsula Township Planning Commissioner Monnie Peters; Peninsula Township Parks Committee member Dave Murphy; and Ingra, a musician and music teacher, as founding members.
Ingra said John Nelson, a former road commissioner, has provided insight on Road Commission responsibilities and decision-making processes.
Nelson, who lives in Garfield Township and has spoken out against a new bridge over the Boardman River in both public comments at Road Commission meetings and in written correspondence, served on the commission for six years.
“I’ve always been a supporter of fixing the existing road system and spending every penny we have, whether state or local money, on doing that,” Nelson said. “It was very troubling to me when they spent $2.5 million on a study on a crossing of the river.”
Kluczynski pointed to the work on roundabout planning and signal optimization as two projects that will improve the existing road system.
Nelson said he supports plans for roundabouts along Hammond, Beitner and Keystone roads and improvements to South Airport Road. But a bridge should be considered only when all the existing roads are in the 80th percentile in terms of condition, he said.
Ingra said she had not spoken at Road Commission meetings during public comment and was not sure whether other group members had. A review of Road Commission minutes shows Nelson is the only member of the group who has addressed the commission in the past 12 months.
The issues the group is raising, she said, should be of interest to all county residents.
“If this is just a Peninsula issue, that’s one thing,” she said. “However, we’re all going to be paying for this $40 million bridge. And it’s not going to be one mill to raise that kind of money. I’d think all the residents of Grand Traverse County would be sympathetic to that.”
The next regular meeting of the Road Commission is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and Kluczynski said he welcomes community input.
