As we head toward winter and the holidays, most people spend more time indoors. That means viruses can gain traction in our families, schools, workplaces and communities. Often, those most at risk are the younger and older populations.
Already, you have probably read or heard that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the country. These reports are true, and the result is that more patients are bringing their children to emergency departments with breathing issues and intensive care units and other hospital beds for younger patients in Michigan and elsewhere are near capacity. Locally, we too, have seen young patients requiring care to help overcome the virus.
Symptoms of RSV may include coughing, sneezing, wheezing, decreased appetite and fever. There is no vaccine yet for the disease, and once contracted, care is largely supportive. Very young and premature infants are especially at risk of developing serious complications from RSV.
Let’s not forget about coronavirus. While COVID-19 numbers remain fairly stable in our region, we are still seeing hospitalizations and deaths from various circulating strains of this tenacious virus. Luckily, we have vaccines as an option as well as some treatment options.
Lastly, while the flu is not yet an issue, we are seeing an uptick in influenza cases nationally and expect this season to be worse than last year. Thankfully, with flu we also have options for prevention with the flu vaccine as well as treatment.
Flu symptoms are similar to RSV and coronavirus and in addition to fever and cough, there may be a sore throat, as well as muscle and body aches. For all these respiratory viruses, it is important to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, rest and avoid exposing others.
All this being said, these respiratory viruses can cause significant issues for certain members of our community, especially those most vulnerable by age, health or exposure risk. It remains vital to do what we can for our entire community and take preventive measures now to head off any combined waves of COVID-19, the flu or continued spread of RSV.
Anytime someone young or old is experiencing breathing issues, it is time to take them to a primary care provider, urgent care or emergency department.
We need everyone’s help in trying to preserve our hospital capacity in the coming weeks and months ahead. To do that, it is important to:
- Get a flu shot, COVID-19 vaccination or COVID booster if you are eligible. The CDC reports that only one in two American adults received a flu shot during the 2021-22 season. While last season was mild, that is no guarantee this year will easy. Everyone 6 months old and up is eligible for the flu vaccine; the same is true for a COVID vaccination.
- Stay home if you are not feeling well and keep your children at home if they are showing any of the above symptoms. Remember wearing a mask is a proven way to help prevent spread of a disease.
- Practice good hand hygiene by using alcohol-based hand sanitizer and regular hand washing with soap and warm water.
- Teach children good cough etiquette by having them cough into their sleeve and not their hands or into the air.
- Keep a few COVID-19 test kits available in your home to check if those cold symptoms are COVID.
There are many fall and winter holidays and celebrations approaching, and we can all do our part to ensure we enjoy them in a safe and healthy way with friends and loved ones.
I am so thankful to live in a place where our communities have come together and shown such resiliency and fortitude over the past few years. We need to continue that work of caring for each other, especially those around us who are the most vulnerable.
If you have questions about COVID, RSV or the flu, you can call our Ask-A-Nurse hotline at 231-935-0951. If you need our care, our dedicated staff and providers, as always, are there to help.
