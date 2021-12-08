This same time just one year ago, northern Michigan faced an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases as the winter holidays approached. In response, we collectively followed responsible and proven measures that reduced the spread of COVID-19, saved lives and protected our healthcare system.
Since Nov. 1, Munson Healthcare has seen record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations rise week after week. More than 20 percent of the COVID-19 related deaths we’ve seen in our hospitals have occurred in the last month alone. The vast majority of patients in ICUs and on ventilators across our region are unvaccinated. In addition to the high number of COVID-19 patients requiring emergency care and hospitalization, we are seeing equally high numbers of patients with other serious conditions.
This combination is straining and threatening to exceed the capacity of emergency departments and hospitals across northern Michigan. We need you to band together with us now to help end this surge and ensure our hospitals can care for everyone who needs it.
Every day, resilient and dedicated healthcare workers in our hospitals stand ready to care for emergency medical needs, but the reality is we are nearing the point where the number of patients in our emergency rooms and hospitals outnumber the beds available and staff to care for them. If this trend continues and especially if it accelerates, we run the risk of needing to place patients in hallways or conference rooms and diverting others away from hospitals due to a lack of physical space or medical staff available to accept more patients.
On Nov. 9, Munson Healthcare announced it was moving to pandemic level red, the highest level in that facility’s emergency preparedness plan. We are extremely concerned because this current surge has been longer in duration and significantly outpaced previous surges with the potential for continued increases in the weeks ahead as we enter the yearly flu season. At the same time, we anticipate the need for care for heart disease, cancer, and other diseases will continue at some of the highest rates we’ve seen in recent history.
Reducing the impact of this surge and eventually, ending this pandemic is a community-wide effort and we are urging our communities to remember:
- Hospitals are operating at contingency levels of care, which means waiting times are longer and staffing shortages are now the norm and not an exception — here and everywhere in the state.
- This situation is a result of our ongoing pandemic response, the serious illness of non-COVID-19 patients, the increased length of stay of all patients, and the resulting high number of patients in Michigan hospitals.
- Just as hospitals and the staff working inside are and have been working at capacity, our emergency medical services (EMS) are also stressed and overworked. There may be times when capacity in the system is not adequate to accommodate the usual response and speed of transport, especially for out-of-area transfers.
- If the pressure on hospitals and EMS increases further, we all risk facing increasing delays and challenges in accessing care for everyone who needs emergency services and inpatient hospital care.
Understanding these circumstances, we are asking everyone to do their part to lessen the pressure on the healthcare system and the heroes who serve our patients every day:
- If you are not already vaccinated, get your vaccine right away or complete your vaccine series. Find a location for vaccination at vaccine.gov or munsonhealthcare.org. The evidence shows vaccines are effective at keeping people out of the hospital and off ventilators. Vaccines are free and available to those ages 5 and up at many pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and health departments across our region.
- If you are vaccinated, get a booster dose of vaccine, which is now approved for everyone ages 18 and above.
- If you have been exposed or have any symptoms of an upper respiratory infection (cough, sore throat, runny nose, aches, fever, or loss of taste/smell), get tested.
- If you test positive and qualify, consider getting monoclonal antibody therapy. Evidence shows that patients who receive monoclonal antibody therapy early have markedly lower rates of hospitalization and complications from COVID-19.
- If you have questions about the vaccines, please reach out to your medical provider or call the Munson Healthcare Ask-A-Nurse Hotline at 231-935-0951.
- Carefully consider where you seek healthcare. A primary care office, virtual visit or urgent care may be the best accommodation as hospital and emergency departments are seeing high demand. Despite this, for emergency conditions such as stroke symptoms, chest pain, difficulty breathing or significant injury, you should still seek emergency care. Know that emergency departments are doing all they can to provide safe and timely access.
- Practice physical distance at indoor events and gatherings, including the use of face masks and other protection.
- If you are aware of a potential COVID-19 exposure, get tested and limit your interaction with others until you have a negative test and/or have passed the recommended quarantine period.
Our healthcare team has worked tirelessly for the past 20 months to serve every community across northern Michigan. Now more than ever, we ask you to extend them patience and thoughtfulness during this stressful time and most importantly, support them by getting vaccinated and being safe this holiday season.
