TRAVERSE CITY — Earlier this week, the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s office announced it will resume a partnership with the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center after previously severing ties.
Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said the decision was steered by leadership changes on the organization’s board of directors.
Moeggenberg stepped down from the board on May 11 after expressing concerns over transparency, management and how employees were treated. She was joined in her departure by three other board members.
This week, she said those concerns are being addressed under new leadership.
“They’re really looking into personnel issues and making sure that staff is treated fairly and has the support that they need to do the really hard jobs that they do,” Moeggenberg said. “That made all the difference for us.”
The center helps prosecutors and authorities investigate crimes against children, in part by conducting interviews with young victims.
Since opening in 2010, the center has conducted more than 3,500 forensic interviews with children, including safety checks.
Earlier this month, Bill Brott, tribal prosecutor for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians, assumed the role of board chair.
Brott said he looks forward to continuing relationships with partners of the center, including the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, Traverse City Police and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“We want the focus to be on moving forward,” he said. “We’re going to self-assess and look at things that have happened and analyze it, but at this point in time we’re just happy that the band is back together.”
According to Moeggenberg, she and others “repeatedly voiced concerns about expanding too quickly, a lack of transparency and collaboration among and between board members, a budget that is in the red, and concerns about the treatment of employees and several recent employee resignations.”
According to the center’s 990 IRS tax form from 2021-2022, it lost $68,938 in 2022, compared to a net gain of $499,853 the prior year.
There also was a more than $300,000 difference in the center’s “other” expenses between those two years, with the center spending $545,855 in 2021 compared to $220,708 in 2022, according to its tax filing.
The Record-Eagle reported that the center signaled financial distress in April 2022. That’s when changes to federal grants to advocacy centers across the state were cut in half, from $12 million to $6 million.
As of the evening of June 27, the center’s website listed seven members of the board of directors as shown below:
- Wilson “Bill” Brott — Board Chair — Tribal Prosecutor, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians
- Tifini McClyde-Blythe — Vice Chair — Associate Vice President Human Resources, Interlochen Center for the Arts
- Karen Browne — Treasurer — President/CEO, TBA Credit Union
- Mimi Appel — Secretary — Regional Program Director (Retired), New Teacher Center
- Dr. Jayne Mohr — Past Board Chair — Associate Superintendent (Retired), Traverse City Area Public Schools
- Dr. Peter Springsteen — Director — Physician,The Walk-In Clinic
- Cmdr. Andrew Schanno — Director — Commanding Officer, United States Coast Guard, Traverse City Air Station
The board had 12 members before Moeggenberg’s departure.
Moeggenberg said she has no plans to rejoin the board after she stepped down last month, but will continue to serve the center in whatever way she can.
