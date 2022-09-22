TRAVERSE CITY — The search for Traverse City Police Department’s new social worker is well under way.
According to Chief Jeffrey O’Brien, the new position has received 10 applicants, and his office has conducted seven interviews alongside staff from Addiction Treatment Services and Ryan Hannon, from Goodwill Inn Northern Michigan.
“We knew that we probably weren’t going to get anybody that had background in police social work, because it is such a new concept,” O’Brien said. “We wanted an individual who could put those concepts together and understand the dynamics and the culture of police work, and also the principles of social work.”
O’Brien said they have narrowed down their top candidates to three people, and he’s hoping to have them do a ride along with officers in the department so they can meet people from the community who they will be interacting with on a daily basis.
Hannon declined to speak on his own perspective on how the interviews were progressing, instead deferring to O’Brien and the police department. Separately, O’Brien said he was impressed with the candidates.
“I think they’re going to add a whole new dimension to our police community,” he said. “And, bring a different dimension and bring different training, and [relieve] our officers of some of the calls that they are just not really trained to do.”
This new position will be a part of a grant awarded to TCPD from the Michigan State Police Grants Division.
The Michigan State Police obtained money from a federal grant known as Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP), sponsored by the Bureau of Justice Assistance within the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to documents from the DOJ, only seven entities out of all fifty states were awarded funding through this program.
The official start date for the grant is Oct. 1, 2022, which will also be the same day as the first day of work for the new TCPD Community Police Officer.
From the MSP portion of the COSSAP grant, TCPD was one of just seven counties in the state of Michigan to be awarded money to combat systemic Substance Use Disorder.
O’Brien said that their department was awarded approximately $211,000 to use over the course of the next two years, with the option of renewing for a third year.
In the 10 years following 2008, Grand Traverse County saw a seven-fold increase in the number of overdose deaths, according to the DOJ report.
The primary purpose of this grant will be to establish a Quick Response Team (QRT) and to fund Naloxone distribution and training. The MSP grant proposal for the COSSAP grant stated that QRTs, “have achieved success rates of 14-80% in immediate enrollment of individuals in treatment options.”
The idea for QRTs is to connect overdose survivors and also provide support for family members who are coping with their loved one’s SUD, MSP officials said.
“It’s a holistic approach with all hands on deck,” O’Brien said about the new QRT. “Everybody in the community [can] come up with some type of problem solving.”
O’Brien said there were multiple potential end goals that could come about as a result of the social worker’s efforts, but he also said the individuals’ own perspective would help cement the future of the position.
But he said one major objective, from his own perspective, would be to “get the people out of Pines,” alongside the “educational component” of addressing Substance Use Disorder.
“It's really a broad job description, but it's not going to happen overnight,” he said “It's going to take several years for this individual to facilitate what we're trying to do.”
But Hannon said the diverse array of problems facing the community were not directly correlated, and would require different solutions.
“There's no magic cure for any of this, so the perspective of a social worker really comes in with a holistic approach,” he said.
Paula Lipinski, Chief Executive Officer at Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City, is also working alongside the police department in the hiring and interview process of the social worker.
"I'm extremely excited," she said in an interview earlier this month. "I think it shows ... innovation, and I believe it also shows that as a community, we need to work together as a team."
