TRAVERSE CITY — Some calls stand out vividly for Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller, even after 30 years with the department.
A few are happy memories, like responding to three different calls from expectant mothers in labor, and whose babies arrived sooner than expected, he said.
“They don’t wait, babies don’t care how far they are from the hospital,” he said.
Others are tragic, like when he and other first responders rushed a grievously wounded Traverse City Police Sgt. Dennis Finch to the hospital on May 12, 1998. A man shot Finch several times with a semi-automatic weapon at the man’s Wellington Street home, and Finch died the next day.
“So that was a long time ago, but I can remember it like it happened yesterday,” he said.
Wednesday was Tuller’s 30th anniversary with the department, he said. Station life changed dramatically since the COVID-19 outbreak, and one side effect is that Tuller has to postpone buying dinner for the department — firefighters traditionally buy a meal for their shift on their hire dates.
Tuller’s wife did have pizza delivered Wednesday, though, and firefighters spread out across Station 2 to enjoy it, he said.
Fighting fires goes back to even before 1980 for Tuller, 58, when he joined the Kingsley volunteer fire department, he said. His father volunteered for the same department in the 1970s, and Tuller would go on calls to help pick up hoses.
He joined Traverse City Fire Department in 1990 as a firefighter and was promoted to lieutenant in 2002. His job as a training officer started then, and he continues to train firefighters in and around Grand Traverse County.
Tuller rejoined the department’s 24-hour shifts when he became shift captain in 2006, he said. Then, former Chief Ed Fisher said he was going to retire in 2008, so Tuller applied. He became chief on June 15, 2008, after an arduous hiring process.
Tuller has been involved with a lot within the department during his tenure, he said. Much has changed, too, with turmoil at some neighboring fire departments, more emphasis on paid firefighters nationwide and new available technology. He also touted a box alarm system adopted in recent years that automatically dispatches nearby fire stations to a call depending on its location, severity and who’s available to give mutual aid.
Capt. Chad Rueckert has spent 22 years with the department and remembers when he and Tuller were entry-level firefighters on the same crew. He and Tuller both remembered another call in the early 2000s, one where Rueckert, Tuller and crews from all over fought a massive blaze at a former county garage near Thirlby Field.
Rueckert has seen Tuller’s progression, he said.
“I’ve seen him go through every position at our department and really flourish at all of the ones he’s held,” he said.
Tuller said his time at the department doesn’t feel like 30 years, and he loves coming in for each day that’ll bring who knows what. He’s confident the department will be able to handle it, though.
He’s had plenty of support along the way from the whole department and his family, who endured the 24-hour shifts that kept him away from home, among other demands.
“I couldn’t do what I do without the support of my family,” he said.
