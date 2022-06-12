TRAVERSE CITY — Traffic on U.S. 31 is a daily topic of complaints at Garden Goods, and store owner Elise Holman said she’s not sure what could be done as more commercial developers eye the corridor.
She has seen bad crashes in front of the nursery and outdoor accessories store before — none yet this year, despite traffic seeming worse than it has been in a long time, Holman said. She heard of issues with traffic piling up at Chick-fil-A’s drive-through down the road, even spilling into the highway at times.
As township officials are working through what they say is a zoning violation and what Chick-fil-A representatives say is a largely resolved issue since its March grand opening, Holman said she’s doubtful there’s much to be done beyond teaching drivers to have patience.
“If you know you’re going to be in a hurry, if you’re a chronic road-rager, you need to redirect your life and figure out some time management so that it’s not so stressful,” she said.
Township planning commissioners on Thursday agreed to give Chick-fil-A time to respond to a letter sent in April pointing out several issues that appeared to violate township zoning. Planner John Sych said he saw progress with managing drive-through traffic to stop it from overflowing into what is supposed to be a shared service drive for the restaurant and planned hotel.
Another issue the township’s zoning administrator flagged was temporary employee parking on a nearby lot but neither paved nor part of the restaurant’s approved site plan, Sych said.
The restaurant contracted with firm Community Planning and Land Use Consulting, and firm co-owner Rob Larrea said temporary employee parking is down to a minimum. Plus, the restaurant owners should know soon if they can pave the lot as township zoning requires.
The worst overflow parking happened when the restaurant brought in employees from out of the area to train the new Chick-fil-A staff, said Larrea, who from 2012 to November 2018 was Garfield Township’s planner.
In a letter to planning commissioners, Larrea wrote training more employees to take orders on tablets helped with the traffic gridlock, as did temporary bollards keeping drivers from stacking up side by side in the service drive.
Planning commissioners wanted to know what power they had to ensure Chick-fil-A addresses the zoning issues, as well as other conditions in the restaurant’s special use permit.
That included clearly marking a sidewalk on the south side of the driveway — commissioner Joe McManus said he still didn’t see those markings as of nearly two weeks ago, and those were a condition in making an exception to zoning rules so the sidewalk could be located there.
“We made it very clear when we made that move that that had to be marked,” he said.
Larrea said he would look into the issue.
A Chick-fil-A spokeswoman, reached prior to Thursday’s meeting, said the company had no comment.
Planners on Thursday asked questions about the proposed new drive-through set to be one of three tenants in a building slated for a former car dealership. Garfield Retail Management proposes tearing down the building there and replacing it with a new structure that would host a restaurant with a drive-through.
Commissioners scrutinized a drive-through lane that could hold 12 vehicles at most, wondering if it would lead to some of the same problems Chick-fil-A had with traffic backing up into a shared service drive.
Shared drives could be a long-term solution for traffic trouble for businesses near Chick-fil-A and the planned hotel next door — Sych told planning commissioners Thursday that a developer looking to build a long-term stay hotel is working with his office on plans for the site.
Township Supervisor Chuck Korn said the township previously required an interior road for future links when approving plans to build Lowe’s across from the Buffalo Ridge Shopping Center.
He and Sych both mentioned the possibility of a shared drive that connects with Grand Traverse Mall, letting drivers get from Target to the traffic light west of Lowe’s without going back onto either South Airport Road or U.S. 31. Both also said the idea hasn’t taken off.
Brookfield Properties owns the mall and Paige Moreau, the company’s senior general manager in Grandville, referred questions to the company. A message left with Brookfield Properties wasn’t returned.
Meanwhile, Korn said he’s hoping a different route could connect Chick-fil-A and other businesses to handle some of the traffic. It’ll be up to private property owners to reach easement agreements, and split the cost for any shared private drive. Garfield Township’s role is to set zoning standards limiting driveways and encouraging shared access.
“It gets a little tricky because … once a business has been there for 30 years we can’t just come in and say, ‘OK, now you have to connect to a neighboring property and let people use your asphalt,’” he said. “There’s an issue with private property, but I think that it’s one of those things that if you can show a benefit to everybody, it can happen, and I think as it gets busier, that’s what’s going to happen.”
Space constraints, nearby Kids Creek and other challenges mean a shared access drive would be a tough project for Garden Goods and its neighbors, Holman said. The property is narrow at the road but deep, and any connection toward the back could compound the store’s existing problems with theft and loitering.
Michigan Department of Transportation can’t deny anyone who requests a driveway onto the highway, said James Lake, a spokesman for the department. He agreed local planning has to play a role in managing traffic on a thoroughfare that handles so much local and regional travel.
There are improvements the department can make, like a recent project to put signals on the corridor on a network to better coordinate traffic flows and adding turn lanes at Fourteenth Street, Lake said. The agency doesn’t look to divert traffic, as much as improve its flow wherever possible.
“A lot of the traffic is driven by development, and we don’t control development,” he said.
The agency does have the authority to allow only certain turning movements, Lake said — Korn said plans for a drive-through coffee shop in a vacant building not far from the South Airport Road intersection fell through because its driveway had a right-turn only permit.
While Chick-fil-A may be drawing attention, it’s far from the only business drawing traffic to the busy commercial district, Korn agreed.
Garfield Township will keep looking for shared access wherever possible, he said.
Holman said she’s considering repainting Garden Goods so it’s more visible and drivers have an earlier chance to change lanes or slow down.
She’s also hoping for a longer-term solution where drivers learn to do the right thing, both the ones being tailgated as they try to turn into their stores and the ones doing the tailgating — Korn said he’s sick of left-turn lane abusers on the highway misusing the lane to merge into traffic and blocking his left turn. He agreed both drivers run out of room quick in such a situation.
“As soon as you do, you’re just sitting there staring at each other with cars whizzing by on each side of you,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.