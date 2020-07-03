TRAVERSE CITY — Chick-fil-A axed its plans to build a restaurant in Garfield Township over a disagreement with a neighboring property owner.
That's according to an email Chick-fil-A Principal Development Leader Justin Lurk sent to Garfield Township Planner John Sych on Tuesday.
Lurk said the company couldn't reach an agreement in negotiations over an easement issue with Edgar Roy, attorney for neighboring land owner Memorial Gardens.
Sych said the site, currently Flapjack Shack, has an easement for a driveway over land Memorial Gardens owns between the restaurant and Walgreens. Chick-fil-A planned to reconfigure the driveway to send drive-through traffic along the back, and to give departing diners easy access to a traffic light on U.S. Highway 31.
Lurk said in the email the planned improvements would have benefited both Chick-fil-A and Memorial Gardens.
"However, it feels they felt otherwise and were looking to capitalize monetarily on a big corporation trying to come into the market," he said in the email.
Lurk told Sych he hoped "our paths can cross again" in finding another site in Garfield Township — messages left Lurk weren't returned.
Roy declined to comment.
The College Park, Georgia-based restaurant chain formally dropped its request for a special land use permit, Sych said. Township officials previously approved a rezoning request making Flapjack Shack's current site general commercial from local commercial.
Planning commissioners repeatedly tabled a public hearing for the request until restaurant company and Memorial Gardens representatives could strike a deal, Sych said. Chick-fil-A already had an agreement with Walgreens for the new driveway, and other outstanding issues seemed minor.
"We thought this plan was going to work, the site looked like the plan was going to work," Sych said. "We're hopeful that maybe Chick-fil-A will find an alternate location that works for them within the township or within the area. I have to believe that they're interested in the market and hopefully they'll find a new home here somewhere."
Sych said he'll discuss the development with township planning commissioners at their July 8 meeting.
Chick-fil-A announced plans for a Traverse City location in 2019, as previously reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.