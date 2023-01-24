GRAWN — Electric service from Cherryland Electric Cooperative will cost more starting in March.
The co-op’s board unanimously voted Monday to approve an increase to the utility’s monthly service charge, at the same time agreeing to slightly trim the cost of power per kilowatt-hour. It’s a move General Manager Tony Anderson said could be the first of a few increases over the next few years.
“There could be another one next year,” he said. “The way inflation is going, you could see a couple years in a row where we have a rate increase. We’ll just have to see how this year’s goes but I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a smaller one next year.”
Inflation is to blame for the latest increase, co-op Member Relations Manager Rachel Johnson previously said.
The board approved bumping the service charge to $28, while shaving the energy cost down to 11.7 cents per kilowatt-hour. Compare that to $18 per month and 11.91 cents.
That fixed monthly service charge is supposed to cover the utility’s costs of maintaining its power lines, equipment and vehicles, plus staffing costs, as previously reported. But the utility is paying some of those costs out of the varying amounts it charges customers for the power they use.
Cherryland Electric’s residential customers who use less power will see an increase in their monthly bills of $10 or less, the highest being for those who use no power over the month. The drop in energy price means those who use more will pay a little less — a $5.15-per-month drop for those who use 1,500 kilowatt-hours versus a $4.95-per-month hike for those who use 500.
That had customers who scrimp on power usage calling foul, arguing the new rate unfairly hurts them. At the same time, they argued it seems to incentivize using more power, contrary to Cherryland Electric’s conservation efforts. Some audience members in the co-op’s Grawn headquarters at a recent input session told Anderson and others present that they stood to pay more than what the utility figures to be the average customer’s increase — $2.93 per month for a residential customer using 700 kilowatt-hours.
Anderson reiterated Monday what he told that audience: the current rate structure has bigger users subsidizing the smaller ones, and the rate change should even that out.
“Our rates have not been fair for decades and now they’re going to be fair,” he said. “Everybody’s going to pay the cost to get the poles and wires and transformers to their home and not be subsidized by somebody who uses more.”
Board members adopted the rate change Monday with little discussion — Anderson pointed out they’ve been discussing it for some time, including a detailed exploration at their December meeting and another at the input session. They agreed that the change would make the rate structure fair, and is smaller than the increases other utilities adopted.
Plus, it’s the first for Cherryland Electric since 2018, said board President David Schweitzer.
Starting in fall, the utility will introduce a time-of-use rate, where customers who sign up will pay more for power during the hours it costs the utility more to purchase it, as previously reported.
Johnson told board member Valarie Handy Cherryland Electric wants to hear from customers who are interested, and plans to take time to educate them on how it’ll work. It might not be a good choice for everyone.
“One thing we’re just trying to get ahead of, time-of-use is just not going to make sense for all of our members,” she said. “So we don’t want them to find themselves in a one-year contract on a rate they’re not liking.”
Plans for the rate structure would have customers paying 20 cents per kilowatt-hour during peak hours and 9.6 during non-peak, Anderson said previously. Peak hours would be 2-6 p.m. May through September and 5-9 p.m. October through April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.