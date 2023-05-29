From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival selected four candidates to join the court of 2022-23 Cherry Queen Olivia Coolman during this year’s festival, which runs July 1-8.
The 2023-24 Cherry Queen is crowned at the July 7 coronation at the Northwestern Michigan College Hagerty Center. The four finalists are:
Carmen Beemer is a 2022 graduate of Grand Rapids Community College and a current horticulture student at Michigan State University. She is sponsored by Gold Coast Sales LLC, VanAgtmael Orchards Inc. and Buning Roofing.
Estelle Eichberger is a 2021 Traverse City Central High School graduate entering her junior year as a mathematics and secondary education major at Michigan State University. She is sponsored by the Jolly Pumpkin and The Cherry Hut.
Emma McGuire is a 2018 graduate of Elk Rapids High School and a 2022 graduate from Grand Valley State University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is sponsored by Royal Farms Farm Market & Winery and Cherry Bay Orchards, Inc.
Callie Thomas is a 2021 graduate of Elk Rapids High School who is pursuing a degree in animal science- pre-veterinary track at Brigham Young University- Idaho. She is sponsored by Elk Lake Floral and Greenhouses, Maple Bay Hardwoods LLC, Leelanau Grear LLC and Great Bear Explorers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.