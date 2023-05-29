From Staff Reports

TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival selected four candidates to join the court of 2022-23 Cherry Queen Olivia Coolman during this year’s festival, which runs July 1-8.

The 2023-24 Cherry Queen is crowned at the July 7 coronation at the Northwestern Michigan College Hagerty Center. The four finalists are:

Carmen Beemer is a 2022 graduate of Grand Rapids Community College and a current horticulture student at Michigan State University. She is sponsored by Gold Coast Sales LLC, VanAgtmael Orchards Inc. and Buning Roofing.

Estelle Eichberger is a 2021 Traverse City Central High School graduate entering her junior year as a mathematics and secondary education major at Michigan State University. She is sponsored by the Jolly Pumpkin and The Cherry Hut.

Emma McGuire is a 2018 graduate of Elk Rapids High School and a 2022 graduate from Grand Valley State University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is sponsored by Royal Farms Farm Market & Winery and Cherry Bay Orchards, Inc.

Callie Thomas is a 2021 graduate of Elk Rapids High School who is pursuing a degree in animal science- pre-veterinary track at Brigham Young University- Idaho. She is sponsored by Elk Lake Floral and Greenhouses, Maple Bay Hardwoods LLC, Leelanau Grear LLC and Great Bear Explorers.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you