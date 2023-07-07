TRAVERSE CITY — The Hardy family volunteers annually for the National Cherry Festival.
Tracie Hardy is an assistant event director for the catering side of the Bayside Music Stage. Her husband John and children Jessica and Julia, who are in their 20s, also assist in this area. Tracie said this is about their ninth year in this position.
“I have always loved the National Cherry Festival,” she said.
They prepare all the food for the performers who will take the stage each night. Hardy said they also provide food for The Deck, a special seating area at the Open Space.
She said her family started volunteering when her daughters were 5 and 6, and they continue because they love to help. They take vacation time off work so they are available for the eight festival days.
“We are not only giving back to the community, but we are showing how hospitable the folks in Traverse City are,” she said. “Many of the groups want to come back in the future because they were taken care of very well during their short stay at the event.”
Hardy said she began about 17 years ago as a gate attendant for a service road at the Open Space. Her husband was asked to take over some tasks in the food court area and later became event director for a brat booth and for the whole food court.
The next year, Hardy said she worked as his assistant and their kids grabbed bottled drinks from the ice tubs and open buns for the cooked meats.
Tracie said her parents moved to Traverse City in 1976, when she was 9. They took her to each year’s Cherry Festival parade, so she did the same with her children.
“When my children were born, it was important to carry on that tradition and they attended every parade with my husband and myself,” she said. “Then, through volunteering, my girls and I were able to ride a float and walk in numerous parades over the years.”
She added that she is proud that her children keep choosing to volunteer in the community during the festival and throughout the year.
