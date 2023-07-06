TRAVERSE CITY — Sharon Pierce said she began assisting with the National Cherry Festival in 2009 “as the world’s oldest intern.”
Though it was a paid internship, Pierce said she wanted to return as a volunteer, initially to manage other volunteers.
Now in her 15th season, she and her husband Mike volunteer on the operations side of the festival.
Their hub is in an RV at the festival grounds, but the Traverse City couple may be seen anywhere during the event.
“He and I run the Open Space,” she said. “I’m in charge of fueling everything. Without us, it would get dark and quiet real quick.”
They take their keys and radio and ride around in a pickup truck, putting fuel in “anything with a motor” — like golf carts and generators. Usually they start their shift around 7 a.m. and finish by 10 a.m.
But they stick daily around until at least dinnertime to “put out fires,” Pierce said. They also help set up and break down special events and activities like Ultimate Air Dogs, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians pow wow, Flight Deck (an air show venue) and more.
“We go wherever they need help,” she said.
Pierce said they wake up every morning during the Cherry Festival and choose to volunteer.
“[Volunteering] that makes all the difference in the world,” Pierce said. “It’s a happy place to be. Cherry Festival has become like another family to us.”
She added that many other volunteers and festival staff are always ready to help each other, even outside of festival week.
