TRAVERSE CITY — Dress up and show up.
That’s how Mary Grubb, of Traverse City, sums up her role as co-chair of the queen’s activities during the National Cherry Festival.
“We’re more their escorts around,” Grubb said. “We get them from event to event.”
Grubb is part of a 13-member committee who “take turns going to different events,” she said.
The volunteers chaperone the National Cherry Queen and her court — not just during the festival but throughout the year. Grubb said she attended the Lilac Festival on Mackinac Island in June and earlier this week in Traverse City, accompanied current Cherry Queen Olivia Coolman to greet the incoming United States Air Force Thunderbirds at Cherry Capital Airport.
This Saturday, after the Cherry Royale Parade, Grubb said she will chaperone the newly crowned National Cherry Queen.
“We’re their protection,” she said. “We keep them moving along.”
In 1996, Grubb, a hairdresser, was invited to do the queen’s hair for her coronation. She reprised this role for three years before officially joining the queen’s committee. This is her 24th year on the committee, and she has chaperoned 23 queens. One woman was queen for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she explained.
“I love the camaraderie of the group,” she said. “Together we pull it off. I get to see the growth of the girls and their progress. It’s always positive things.”
This is her 39th year as a regular volunteer, or ambassador. Grubb said she started about 40 years ago when she helped build her son’s parade float. After that, she worked the bed races and boat regatta — bygone festival events that she said she hopes return someday.
“I’ve volunteered my whole life,” Grubb said. “I’m very much a giving person. The last 30 years I’ve taken festival week off work to volunteer.”
She also plans to help decorate the Northwestern Michigan College Hagerty Center on Thursday, the day before the queen’s coronation ceremony.
“We [the queen’s committee] show up and help with all of our queen’s events,” she said.
